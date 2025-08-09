‘HP Congress should’ve SC president’: Sukhu writes to high command

Congress in Himachal Pradesh may play the caste card while appointing the state president and there is a possibility of cabinet expansion and reshuffle in Himachal Pradesh. An indication in this regard was given by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu who was returning from Delhi to Shimla said on Friday, “I have written a letter saying that anyone can be made Congress president — either someone from the Scheduled Castes or, if a cabinet minister is interested, their view should be taken.” (HT File)

“No name has been proposed from my side. I have only written that whoever is appointed will carry forward the Congress legacy,” he said, adding that the party high command has to decide whether a cabinet minister can hold the PCC chief’s position while retaining their ministry.

Congress high command had said that “one man, one post” principle to be followed while electing the new party president.

Talking of cabinet reshuffle, Sukhu said, “Based on the discussion in Delhi, a cabinet reshuffle will certainly happen. Everything will happen in due course. Even two to three months usually go in consultations. The name of the new PCC president will be announced soon.”

State Congress leaders had held a meeting with party high command in Delhi on August 4 and discussed issues related to appointment of state president as well as reorganisation of the state party unit that has been lying defunct since November last year. The party leaders had conveyed to the party high command that “an experienced and senior leader” should be made president.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) has been lying defunct since November last year after the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge dissolved the HPCC on November 6, 2024, along with the district and block units. The party high command had retained Pratibha Singh as president of Himachal Pradesh Congress. The incumbent state party president, Pratibha Singh’s tenure had come to an end in April this year.

After the meeting names of education minister Rohit Thakur, assembly deputy speaker Vinay Kumar, MLAs Ashish Butail, Vinod Sultanpuri and Kuldeep Rathore are being considered for the post of the president.

Talking about the meeting of Congress leaders from state with party high command, Sukhu said, “All the leaders have put their point in front of the high command.”

No factionalism, all are united: Patibha

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president, Pratibha Singh, talking to media on Friday said, “No specific name was discussed for the post of president, but she urged Rahul Gandhi that the new president should be a leader of stature and acceptable face to all.”

She said, “The party is united, there is no factionalism. Be it Virbhadra Singh’s supporters or the new generation, everyone is with the Congress. They will follow every order of the high command and will continue to work for the party,” said Singh.

She said that the formation of the state unit is very important so that the workers who are disappointed can be re-activated. Also, there is a need to connect the youth along with the senior leaders.