Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HP govt cancels long leaves of all docs, med staff

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
May 09, 2025 08:58 AM IST

The government instructed all hospitals to be on alert and ensure adequate availability of beds. Trauma centres, laboratories and emergency services will remain operational 24 hours, officials said.

As tensions continue to escalate between India and Pakistan, the Himachal government on Thursday cancelled long leaves of all doctors and allied medical staff in the state.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s media adviser Naresh Chauhan said, “Hospitals have been instructed to make adequate arrangements for medicines, oxygen and other essential materials. Staff will also be given special training to deal with emergency situations”. (HT File)
Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s media adviser Naresh Chauhan said, “Hospitals have been instructed to make adequate arrangements for medicines, oxygen and other essential materials. Staff will also be given special training to deal with emergency situations”. (HT File)

The government instructed all hospitals to be on alert and ensure adequate availability of beds. Trauma centres, laboratories and emergency services will remain operational 24 hours, officials said.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s media adviser Naresh Chauhan said, “Hospitals have been instructed to make adequate arrangements for medicines, oxygen and other essential materials. Staff will also be given special training to deal with emergency situations”.

He added, “The operating procedures being issued by the Centre are being followed. We have already suspended flights from the three airports in state at Gaggal (Kangra), Bhuntar (Kullu) and Jubberhatti (Shimla) for civilian flights until May 9, with access restricted to military use.”

“If war situation arises in the country, Himachal is fully prepared for it,” he said, and added that a notification has been issued by the health department for strengthening emergency services.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / HP govt cancels long leaves of all docs, med staff
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On