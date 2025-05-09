HP govt cancels long leaves of all docs, med staff

As tensions continue to escalate between India and Pakistan, the Himachal government on Thursday cancelled long leaves of all doctors and allied medical staff in the state. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s media adviser Naresh Chauhan said, “Hospitals have been instructed to make adequate arrangements for medicines, oxygen and other essential materials. Staff will also be given special training to deal with emergency situations”. (HT File)

The government instructed all hospitals to be on alert and ensure adequate availability of beds. Trauma centres, laboratories and emergency services will remain operational 24 hours, officials said.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s media adviser Naresh Chauhan said, “Hospitals have been instructed to make adequate arrangements for medicines, oxygen and other essential materials. Staff will also be given special training to deal with emergency situations”.

He added, “The operating procedures being issued by the Centre are being followed. We have already suspended flights from the three airports in state at Gaggal (Kangra), Bhuntar (Kullu) and Jubberhatti (Shimla) for civilian flights until May 9, with access restricted to military use.”

“If war situation arises in the country, Himachal is fully prepared for it,” he said, and added that a notification has been issued by the health department for strengthening emergency services.