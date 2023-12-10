HP guv urges to youth to move towards self-employment

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla appealed to the youth to benefit society by using the various startups run by the Government of India. He said that they should move towards self-employment and need to become a job provider. The governor in the presence of the CM awarded merit certificates to 773 students. (HT Photo)

He presided over the 12th convocation of Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Solan district, on Saturday. Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was the chief guest.

The CM conferred 23 gold medals to the meritorious students, out of which 20 were girls.

The governor also conferred honorary degree to chief managing director of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited Nand Lal Sharma and deputy director general, education, Indian Agriculture Research Council Rakesh Chand Aggarwal.

Congratulating the gold medallists and the students who received degrees, the governor appealed to them to contribute towards nation-building. He expressed happiness that girl students got maximum degrees and gold medals. He said that they should take their research work to the fields so that farmers could benefit from it. “Until the research done by scientists comes out of the laboratories and books and reaches the fields practically, research is useless,” He said and added that it was the duty of young scientists to solve farmer’s problems in their farms and also the solution should be delivered to them on time.

On the occasion, CM Sukhu congratulated all the gold medal winners and announced a reward of ₹10,000 for each gold medallist. He expressed well wishes for a bright future for all the students and emphasized that challenges are inevitable, but success comes through resilience. He also encouraged the youth to recognize and preserve India’s rich cultural heritage.

“Girls are shining in every field and have been proved today as 20 out of 23 students receiving gold medals were girls. The state government is committed to empowering women, with women holding key decision-making roles and working as DCs and SPs in many districts”, said Sukhu. He reiterated that a 30% reservation in police recruitment would be provided to women by the state government. A committee has been formed to consider raising the legal age of marriage of girls from 18 to 21 years, emphasising the importance of women’s involvement in societal progress.