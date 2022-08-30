HP: Kangra’s Shahpur gets development projects worth ₹77 crore
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth ₹77.66 crore in Shahpur assembly segment of Kangra district
Recalling contributions of all former CMs of the state, Thakur said the people of Himachal Pradesh played a very significant role and ensured their active participation in the overall progress of the hill state despite geographical constraints and other challenges.
He also slammed the Congress for accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving nothing to Himachal during his visits to the state.
“Perhaps, they have forgotten that it was Narendra Modi who granted ₹800 crore as a special central assistance to the state,” said Thakur, adding that PM has a special affection for the state.
The CM said the present state government was spending over ₹ 1300 crore annually on providing social security pensions to the needy as compared to only ₹400 crore by the previous government.
“Giving top priority to social welfare sector, the government has reduced the age limit for old age pension to 60 years,” he said.
The chief minister also flagged off two fire tenders for Shahpur substation.
CM visits relief camp in flood-hit villages of Sihunta
Thakur on Monday also visited the Kakroti relief camp in Sihunta tehsil of Bhattiyat constituency in Chamba district where 36 landslide and flood-affected families have been provided temporary shelter.
Houses of these families belonging to Hatli, Thulel, Balana and Kakroti panchayats were damaged in the floods and landslides earlier this month.
He said that a survey will be conducted to ascertain if the families can be resettled at their village or else they will be provided suitable and safe land for their rehabilitation.
He said the district administration and local revenue officials were assessing the damage.
The CM said that NDRF and local relief and rescue agencies were immediately pressed into service to ensure relief work after the incident. He said that the damage of link roads due to heavy rains in Bhattiyat constituency was estimated to be ₹ 24 crore.
Local MLA and chief whip Bikram Singh Jaryal was also present with the chief minister.
HC denies BMC’s attempt to reopen issue of ownership of 723 acres land in Oshiwara
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) has shot down the attempt by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to reopen the issue of ownership of the 723 acres land at Oshiwara, purportedly to save large sums of money required to acquire 64.75 acres of it for sewerage purification system. The then principal collector for Konkan had in October 1860 allotted the 723-acre land of Oshiwara village to the predecessor of Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Pvt Ltd free of cost.
Elgar Parishad case accused Jyoti Jagtap moves HC for bail
An accused in the Elgar Parishad case, Jyoti Jagtap, told the Bombay high court on Tuesday that she had been falsely implicated for promoting Maoist ideology and the special National Investigation Agency court did not take a note of it while rejecting her bail plea in February. A division bench of justice A S Gadkari and justice Milind Jadhav was hearing Jagtap's regular bail application filed through advocate Kritika Agarwal.
KCR’s Bihar visit to boost Nitish Kumar’s Oppn alliance bid ahead of JD(U) meet
Ahead of the Janata Dal (United)'s national executive and council meetings, the visit of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao to Bihar and Rao's meeting with counterpart Nitish Kumar is viewed as a politically significant step to build a larger Opposition alliance in the country ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. KCR is likely to also meet Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.
Furious resident stuck in lift assaults security guard, arrested
Gurugram: Furious on getting stuck for about an hour inside a lift, a 40-year-old man on Monday resorted to verbally abusing and slapping a security guard of an upscale apartment in Sector 50, police said. Following the alleged assault, the police have registered a case against the suspect who was then detained late evening, Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (east). Ashok Kumar (50), who works as a security guard said that although Nath has apologised to him, he did not forgive him.
Two history sheeters involved in 42 house break-ins held
Mumbai Two people have been arrested for separate house break-in incidents. The police have discovered that one of them had 18 house break-in cases, whereas the nother was involved in 24. The accused have been identified as Shabbir Zamir Ahmed Qureshi, 24, who lives in Wadala TT area, and a Nallasopara resident, 43, Shakir Hussain Shaikh. Shabbir was involved in 24 house break-ins allegedly committed in the past seven to eight years.
