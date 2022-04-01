HP minister Bhardwaj meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Himachal Pradesh urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday.

Bhardwaj urged Shah that the scope of the scheme for coverage of farmers producer organisation (FPOs) as cooperative societies be expanded to all the blocks of the state, irrespective of whether they have been covered under Integrated Cooperative Development Project (ICDP). He said that FPOs constituted by the state cooperative department should also be given the same set of incentives that NABARD is following for the FPOs formed by it.

He said that the interest subvention related to primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) is available only to agriculture/ horticulture related infrastructure and requested to extend this facility to cooperatives working in the health, education, MSME and eco-tourism sectors. He said that cooperative societies are not able to avail the assistance available under most government schemes and if there is provision for collateral-free loans up to ₹20 lakhs in case of cooperative societies, many more societies can avail the benefit of ICDP or PACS schemes.

He further informed that the department is planning to organise an induction training cum sensitisation workshop for the members of the newly formed FPOs, wherein experts from various fields, especially agri-marketing will be participating. He requested the Union minister to interact with the participants and share his thoughts and ideas at the conclave. Shah assured him of all possible assistance.