HP minister Bhardwaj meets Amit Shah in Delhi
Himachal Pradesh urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday.
Bhardwaj urged Shah that the scope of the scheme for coverage of farmers producer organisation (FPOs) as cooperative societies be expanded to all the blocks of the state, irrespective of whether they have been covered under Integrated Cooperative Development Project (ICDP). He said that FPOs constituted by the state cooperative department should also be given the same set of incentives that NABARD is following for the FPOs formed by it.
He said that the interest subvention related to primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) is available only to agriculture/ horticulture related infrastructure and requested to extend this facility to cooperatives working in the health, education, MSME and eco-tourism sectors. He said that cooperative societies are not able to avail the assistance available under most government schemes and if there is provision for collateral-free loans up to ₹20 lakhs in case of cooperative societies, many more societies can avail the benefit of ICDP or PACS schemes.
He further informed that the department is planning to organise an induction training cum sensitisation workshop for the members of the newly formed FPOs, wherein experts from various fields, especially agri-marketing will be participating. He requested the Union minister to interact with the participants and share his thoughts and ideas at the conclave. Shah assured him of all possible assistance.
Chandigarh Press Club’s photography exhibition at Sector 17 underpass comes to a close
Chandigarh Press Club's 16-day exhibition, Newscapes 7, being held at the underpass connecting Sectors 16 and 17 came to a close on Thursday evening. An annual feature, the event is organised in the memory of eminent photojournalist Yog Joy. 51 photojournalists showcased their work this year. New public toilet block set up at Shastri Market Chandigarh A new public toilet block near Shastri Market, Sector 22, was inaugurated on Thursday.
Woman among four booked for blackmailing Ambala man, extorting ₹32k
Police are on the lookout for four people, including a woman, who extorted ₹32,780 from an Ambala resident after blackmailing him with his nude video. The accused have been identified as Aarti Sharma, Rahul Sharma, Goswami, who pretended to be a Delhi Police official, and a YouTuber, Sanjay Singh, police said. To avoid trouble, he ended up paying a sum of ₹32,780 to Rahul Sharma through Paytm.
UP man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor niece in Mohali
The court of additional district and session judge, Mohali Ranjan Kumar Khullar on Thursday sentenced an Uttar Pradesh-based man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his minor niece. The court also fined the convict ₹30,000 for the May 2015 incident wherein he raped his niece, a minor living with her parents at a rented accommodation in Mohali. She narrated the ordeal to her neighbours who came to her rescue.
Ludhiana: 3 booked for forging will 25 years after man’s death
Three persons have been booked for allegedly forging the will of a man 25 years after his grandfather Nanak Chand's death and transferring the ownership of his property in their name. The accused have been identified as Tilak Raj of Raikot Road of Dakha, stamp vendor Bharpur Singh of Hissowal village of Sudhar and Preminder Singh alias Goga of Mandi Mullanpur. The FIR has been registered on the statement of Manjit Soni of Raikot Road, Mandi Mullanpur.
Delhiwale: The different flames of ‘pilkhan’
There are leaves that are dark red, resembling the hue of 'rooh afza' sherbet. Nobody's head is turning up in awe. The pilkhan red is currently spread across the Delhi region. Finishing off the yummy Moradabadi biryani under this coppery red gorgeousness is like being on a foreign vacation. One flaming red pilkhan is so gigantic that it rises to the top of an adjacent multi-storey complex. These red leaves shall soon turn green.
