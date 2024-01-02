HP cabinet nod to Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Yojana phase 2

The Himachal cabinet on Monday gave its nod to the “Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Start-Up Yojana, Phase (II) for setting up solar power projects for the youth aged between 21 to 45 years, besides achieving the “clean energy” goals of the government. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with other ministers during the cabinet meeting on Monday. (HT Photo)

The scheme focuses on the installation of solar plants with capacities ranging from 100 KW to 500 kW, thereby contributing substantially to the state’s renewable energy targets. This will not only provide self-employment opportunities but will also stimulate economic growth among the youth in times to come.

Under the Scheme, the participants will receive “monthly income” of around ₹20,000 for 25 years for a 100 KW to be installed in three bighas of land, and ₹40,000 and ₹1 lakh per month for the projects with a capacity of 200 KW and 500 KW to be set up in five and ten bighas of land, respectively.

The beneficiaries of the scheme would have to pay just 10% of the project cost as a security deposit ,whereas 70% bank loan will be facilitated by the government , with the latter also paying 30% equity.

The cabinet approved to start ”Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar” from January 8 across the state, during which interaction with beneficiaries of government schemes will be held at clusters of villages till February 12.

The second major decision taken in the cabinet meeting focuses on addressing rural unemployment by connecting unemployed individuals in villages with the start-up scheme.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu elaborated on the financial aspects, mentioning that a 100KW solar plant would cost ₹40 lakh, with a security deposit of ₹4 lakh. The government would contribute the remaining amount, and the individuals involved would receive ₹20,000 per month.

The Himachal government also issued a notification granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Hatti community of Sirmaur district’s Transgiri area.

Members of the community, who reside in 154 panchayats of the area, had been demonstrating against the state government over not implementing the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Act, 2023, and notifying the community as ST.

After the cabinet meeting, Sukhu told a press conference that the state government had sought a clarification from the Centre regarding scheduled castes status among the Hatti community in September last year after the law department raised some objections. “I was in continuous touch with Union home minister Amit Shah,” he said.