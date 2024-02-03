 HP cabinet rejig: Vikramaditya, Thakur among 5 ministers get addl portfolios - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / HP cabinet rejig: Vikramaditya, Thakur among 5 ministers get addl portfolios

HP cabinet rejig: Vikramaditya, Thakur among 5 ministers get addl portfolios

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Feb 03, 2024 06:54 AM IST

Public works minister Vikramaditya Singh has been given the additional portfolio of urban development

In a minor cabinet rejig, Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday allocated additional portfolios to five ministers.

Public works minister Vikramaditya Singh has been given the additional portfolio of urban development. (HT File)
Public works minister Vikramaditya Singh has been given the additional portfolio of urban development. (HT File)

Public works minister Vikramaditya Singh has been given the additional portfolio of urban development.

Rajesh Dharmani, who was recently inducted into the cabinet, was handed over the responsibilities of the town and country planning.

In addition to technical education, Yadvinder Goma got law and legal. Goma got a cabinet birth along with Dharmani.

Rohit Thakur got the portfolio of printing and stationery department, in addition to the existing higher and elementary education.

One berth in the cabinet continues to be vacant.

