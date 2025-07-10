HP govt will provide land to those who lost properties in monsoon fury, says Sukhu

Visiting the worst disaster-affected areas of the Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday announced that the state government will provide land to those who had lost their properties in the disaster, wherever feasible. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during his visit to Mandi district’s Seraj area. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

However, the allocation of forest land will require approval from the Union Government and the state government will forward the proposal for necessary clearance, he said.

He urged all MPs from BJP to help in getting the permission. “Himachal Pradesh has 68% forest land and those who have lost their land in the disaster can be rehabilitated on forest land through special exemptions from the Centre. The BJP MPs must fulfil their responsibility in this regard,” he said.

“While no compensation can make up for the loss of life, the government will also provide relief for the damage caused to homes, shops, cowsheds, cattle, and goats, etc.,” stated the chief minister. “I understand how difficult it is to build a house in Himachal Pradesh. That’s why the state government will provide compensation of ₹7 lakh for rebuilding damaged homes,” he promised.

During his visit, Sukhu inspected the relief camp set up at Bagsiad for the victims and took feedback on the assistance being provided to them. Sukhu also visited Thunag, Thunadi, Lambathach, Jarol, Pandavshila, Kuthah and Janjheli area and interacted with the disaster affected, listening to their woes.

Monsoon has wreaked havoc in Mandi district, which continues to reel under the impact of recent cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides triggered by incessant rains. As many as 15 people have died and at least 27 are still missing, while 290 people have been rescued.

The calamity has also caused extensive damage to the properties, affecting 1,184 houses, 710 cow sheds and 201 shops. A total of 780 livestock have also perished in the disaster. To support relief and rehabilitation operations, 177 police personnel have been deployed in the severely affected subdivisions of Thunag, Karsog and Gohar.

While interacting with mediapersons, the chief minister said relief and rescue operations were being carried out effectively in Seraj assembly constituency. However, he expressed concern over some individuals spreading misinformation on social media.

He stated, “I personally got delivered relief material and ration to Rain Galu in a helicopter. Later, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri and public works minister Vikramaditya Singh also visited the affected areas to assess the damage caused.”

The chief minister said reopening and restoring blocked roads in the Seraj area was a top priority, and around 50 JCB machines and other heavy machinery from the PWD had been engaged in road clearance. “Until roads are reopened, delivering relief materials to people will remain a challenge,” he added.

He also criticised those trying to politicise the disaster, stating, “While some are playing politics even during the times of crisis, the state government is committed to leaving no stone unturned to provide relief to the people. We successfully rehabilitated victims using our own resources during the 2023 disaster, and this year too, we are doing everything we can do to help those affected.”