HPMC fixes cold storage rates for ensuing apple season

The Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) on Wednesday fixed the rates for storage of apples in its Controlled Atmosphere (CA) stores for the upcoming season. A spokesperson of HPMC said that the new rates have been reduced by about 20% against the existing rates. A spokesperson of HPMC said that the new rates have been reduced by about 20% against the existing rates. (HT File Photo)

For the convenience of Farmers and Apple Growers, the rates for the storage of apples in their own bins/crates will be set at an affordable ₹1.60 per kg per month. Additionally, for those who prefer utilizing the bins/crates provided by the HPMC, the rate will be at ₹1.70 per kg per month.

The corporation aims to support the apple growers with flexible options while ensuring optimal storage conditions, he said. Private Companies and Firms, recognised for their vital contribution to the apple industry, will have the opportunity to store apples in their own bins/crates at ₹1.90 per kg per month. Furthermore, for those who opt for the Corporation’s bins/crates, the rates will be set at ₹ 2 per kg per month. He said that these rates reflect the value of high-quality storage facilities for preserving the freshness and quality of the apples. To streamline the storage process and maintain consistency, it is directed that only crates/bins be utilized for storing apples across all the CA stores of the corporation. This standardised approach will enhance efficiency and ensure uniformity in the storage practices, said the spokesperson.He said that the corporation is working to ensure a fair and mutually beneficial arrangement for all stakeholders, including the esteemed apple growers, private companies, and firms.