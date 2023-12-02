HP’s economy will be back on track in 4 years: Sukhu

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday that despite limited resources and heavy debt burden, the state government will bring the economy back on track in four years. In the next 10 years, Himachal would be the most prosperous state in the country, he added. Sukhu said the government would launch a scheme and make budgetary provisions in the next fiscal for providing educational opportunities to the children suffering from AIDS (HT File)

“The results of decisions taken by my government will be visible in coming years,” Sukhu said while addressing a function organised to mark the World AIDS Day.

Sukhu said the government would launch a scheme and make budgetary provisions in the next fiscal for providing educational opportunities to the children suffering from AIDS.

He exhorted all to come forward to help those suffering from the trauma of the disease. He said that the state government was providing all possible help to those suffering from the disease.