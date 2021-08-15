HPSC refuses to interfere on plea allowing submission of job form after prescribed date

The high court has refused to interfere in a plea that demanded a candidate, who had submitted his online form for a job, be allowed to submit the same after the cut-off date.

The HC bench of justice HS Madaan said, “The petitioner by not complying with the requirement of submission of self-attested hard copy of the application form within the stipulated period, no fault can be found with rejection of his candidature.”

Rohit Kumar, a Kaithal resident, had applied for the post of manager electrical advertised by the Haryana Public Service Commission for appointment in the HSIIDC to an advertisement put out in July 2018 and revised in June 2019.

He submitted all documents as asked for through online modewere submitted but subsequently when the candidates were asked to send the self-attested hard copy of the application form, he could not do so as he had misplaced the same.

His application was rejected by the HPSC, a decision he had challenged in the HC.

The HPSC had maintained that candidates as per general instructions were directed to retain printed/hard copies of their online application form, so that they should not face any problem in sending the hard copy to the commission as and when required and if a candidate fails to do so, his candidature would liable rejected. It was also submitted that if this plea is accepted, there would be 150 odd other applicants whose candidature has been rejected due to various reasons.

The court, taking into account the submissions of the HPSC, observed that no ground is there to issue any direction to the HPSC to supply hard copy of the application form to the petitioner to enable him to submit the same after self attesting it, since the last date for doing so has already been elapsed.