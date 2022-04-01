HP withdraws Covid restrictions, stresses on use of masks
In view of the steep decline in cases, the Himachal Pradesh government on Friday withdrew all Covid restrictions; however, it advised the public to continue wearing masks and follow hand hygiene.
Chief secretary Ram Subagh Singh in the orders issued on Friday said, “Taking note of the steep decline in positivity rate and preparedness of the government to deal with the pandemic, Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) has decided that there is no further need to invoke the provisions of the Disaster Management Act for Covid-19 containment measures. Therefore, all the restrictions for containment of Covid-19 issued by the State Executive Committee (SEC) are hereby withdrawn.”
However, the ministry of health and family welfare (MOHFW) advisories on Covid containment measures, including the use of face masks and hand hygiene, will continue to guide the overall state response to the pandemic, it added. The one-page order further stated if any surge in the number of cases is observed, the DDMA may consider taking prompt and proactive action at a local level.
-
Ten more arrested over UP Board question paper leak
Ten more people were arrested on Friday in connection with the leak of class 12 English paper of the Uttar Pradesh secondary education board, police officials said. They said the total number of arrests in the case had now gone up to 34 since Wednesday. The class 12 English examination was cancelled in 24 districts on Wednesday after the paper was leaked.
-
Rename Farrukhabad as Panchal Nagar, BJP MP urges Adityanath
KANPUR BJP MP from Farrukhabad, Mukesh Rajput, on Friday wrote to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding that Farrukhabad district be renamed as Panchal Nagar or Aparkashi. Elaborating on the history of the district, the MP said that in the times of the Mahabharat, the area was called Panchala, the kingdom ruled by Pandava queen Draupadi's father Drupad. The letter, a copy of which is with HT, was sent to the chief minister on April 1.
-
Congress demands release of scribes ‘held for exposing Board paper leak’
Congress party members on Friday demanded that the journalists, arrested in Ballia for allegedly exposing the paper leak of the UP Board examination on Wednesday, be released immediately. A delegation, led by Varanasi city Congress president Raghvendra Chaube, sent a memorandum to Governor Anandiben Patel, wherein they said that journalists Digvijay Singh, Ajit Ojha and Manoj Gupta of Ballia were arrested for publishing the news regarding the paper leak and demanded their release.
-
HP sees 29% increase in GST collections in 2021-22 fiscal
The Himachal Pradesh state taxes and excise department has recorded a 29% increase in GST collection for the 2021-22 fiscal by collecting ₹4,481 crore. In the last fiscal, ₹3,464 crore had been collected. Also, The collection for March 2022 is ₹344 crore, an increase of 31% from ₹263 crore in March 2021. The department has also envisaged a project for “capacity augmentation and revenue enhancement” to further help improve GST collections.
-
Muslim man says beaten up for backing BJP
A Muslim man has alleged that The complainant Shakeel Ahmad, who lives in Juhi Lal Colony of Kidwai Nagar police station area was beaten up recently by his neighbours for putting BJP flags on his house and supporting the party in the recently-concluded assembly elections. Police have registered an FIR in the case and investigation was on, said assistant commissioner of police, Babupurwa, Alok Singh. “Their anger further increased when BJP MLA (Mahesh Trivedi) came during campaigning and garlanded me, and so they beat me up,” he said.
