HRTC employees threaten to boycott work if salaries not paid on time

The Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) Employees Union on Wednesday held a meeting and protest in Shimla, demanding immediate release of pending salaries and wages and warned to boycott work if salaries are not paid on time every month. Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) employees' union hold meeting in Shimla on Wednesday. (ANI)

Addressing employees during a protest, HRTC Employees Union state president Maan Singh Thakur alleged that salaries had not been disbursed in most HRTC units despite repeated assurances from the corporation management.

Thakur said that barring a few depots, employees in nearly 28 depots across the state had not received their salaries till Wednesday. He said drivers, conductors and mechanics working in remote areas were facing severe financial hardship due to the delay.

“We had asked the management to release salaries by Tuesday evening. Employees are finding it difficult even to manage daily expenses and food while on duty,” he said.

Warning of intensified agitation, Thakur said the union had issued a fresh notice demanding that salaries be paid by the first or second day of every month. “If salaries are not credited on time by the first of every month, HRTC employees will stop work after the 2nd of every month until payments are made,” he said.

The union leader said nearly 12,000 HRTC employees and around 7,000 to 8,000 pensioners were dependent on the corporation, affecting nearly 20,000 families across the state. He maintained that while Himachal was facing a financial crisis, employees of other government departments were receiving salaries on time whereas HRTC workers continued to suffer delays.