HRTC to purchase 250 diesel buses: Himachal Dy CM

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is buying 250 diesel buses and 100 tempo travellers, told deputy chief minister (CM) Mukesh Agnihotri, who also holds the transport portfolio, in response to the question raised by BJP MLA from Naina Devi Randhir Sharma. Himachal deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri (File)

The deputy CM said the state government is buying electric buses through NABARD, but as the delivery of these buses will take 11 months, HRTC is purchasing 250 diesel buses. Agnihotri said there is a plan to buy around 1,500 electric buses, but currently, 327 buses will be purchased. For this, the tender of 2 companies has been finalised. The cost of purchasing one bus will be around ₹1.15 crore.

The deputy CM said, “HRTC cannot buy so many buses at its own level. State government will help in purchasing these buses. An amount of ₹110 crore has been received for setting up the charging stations.”

He said that as per the Centre’s directive, buses older than 15 years are not being used.

BJP MLA Randhir Sharma even asked if the state government was ready to bear the maintenance cost of these buses or if the government’s “green energy” project would be adding to the financial burden on the state.