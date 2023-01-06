HSGMC chief chairs first meeting in Yamunanagar

: Newly elected president of ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), Karamjit Singh on Friday chaired his first executive body meeting at Guru Nanak Girls College in Yamunanagar.

The meeting took place amid resentment by a section of Sikh leaders against the state government’s appointment of the committee’s members, who were elected last month.

Singh said that the meeting discussed how to streamline the management of the shrines and the welfare of the community in the state by distributing tasks in four wings/sub-committees.

On being asked about the resentment, the chief said, “I will reach to all of them and call to work unitedly.”