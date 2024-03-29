HSGMC executive body: Mandebar elected new gen secy

In a major shift, General secretary of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) Ramnik Singh Mann lost election to Sukhwinder Singh Mandebar by a margin of 24 votes. In a major shift, General secretary of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) Ramnik Singh Mann lost election to Sukhwinder Singh Mandebar (in pic) by a margin of 24 votes. (HT File)

Office-bearers of the committee (ad hoc) said that during a general house meeting called at Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi in Kurukshetra on Thursday to discuss budget, Mann and a few of other members faced opposition from a majority of members.

President Bhupinder Singh Assandh said that following this, he dissolved the house, and elections were conducted in the presence of 34 members.

While Mann only managed to bag 4 votes, 28 members voted in favour of Mandebar and the executive body was formed afresh with Assandh chosen as president again unanimously.

Former president Baljit Singh Daduwal was appointed as chairman of Dharam Prachar Committee, Sudarshan Sehgal as vice-president, Gulab Singh Munak as joint secretary, and Kawaljeet Singh Ajnara as spokesperson.

As Mann lost the post, he along with members Winner Singh, Baba Gurmeet Singh and others walked out of the meeting. Later, the committee passed the annual budget of about ₹100.45 crore and Assandh addressed a press conference.

In Karnal, Assandh claimed that functioning of several office-bearers was not accepted by the members of the house particularly that of general secretary Mann’s, due to which 27 of 33 members asked for elections and he was removed.

Earlier in September last year, the Haryana government had appointed Assandh, the then vice-president, as its president and executive committee member Ramnik Mann as general secretary.

Mann was also chief media coordinator of CM cell under former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The two posts fell vacant after Mahant Karamjit Singh and Gurvinder Dhamija were forced to resign after videos of a meeting of office-bearers scuffling and using foul language at Gurdwara Panjokhara Sahib had gone viral.

In an official notification in February, Haryana Gurdwara Election Commissioner, Justice HS Bhalla (retd) had announced to conduct the first general elections for the HSGMC on March 6, but it was later withdrawn saying that the date clashed with the board examinations.