HSGMC polls soon if no legal obstacle arises: Haryana CM Saini

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Friday announced that a subcommittee of the cabinet has been formed to examine the issue of making Assandh a district and said Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) elections will be held soon if no legal obstacles arise. Haryana CM urged members of the Sikh community to register as many names as possible in the voters’ list of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. (HT File)

“Asandh will be made a district once the necessary norms are fulfilled... a subcommittee of the cabinet has been formed for this purpose,” said Sani while addressing the members of the Sikh community led by Jagdish Singh Jhinda at his official residence in Chandigarh.

The chief minister assured that if no legal obstacles arise, the HSGMC elections will be held soon. He urged members to register as many names as possible in the voters’ list of the HSGMC. The state government has abolished the earlier fee of ₹100 for registering names. A campaign will be launched to create voter IDs, he said.

CM announces to name govt institute after saint Namdev

Commemorating saint Namdev’s jayanti at his official residence on Friday, the Haryana CM announced to name a government institute after the saint. He also announced a fund of ₹21 lakh to Maham Dharamshala in Rohtak and ₹31 lakh to Namdev Dharamshalas across various locations in the state.

Addressing the members of the Namdev community, Saini said the doors of the chief minister’s residence are always open to every community and class. He assured the community that more than a dozen demands raised by them would be addressed promptly.

The CM recounted the steps that the state and Union governments have taken in last one decade for the welfare of the OBCs. Haryana Vidhan Sabha deputy speaker Ranbir Singh Gangwa and OBC morcha state president Karandev Kamboj were among others present on this occasion.