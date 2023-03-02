Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HSGMC takes control of 2 gurdwaras in Karnal

HSGMC takes control of 2 gurdwaras in Karnal

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 02, 2023 02:00 AM IST

The group, led by HSGMC ad-hoc president Mahant Karamjit Singh, reached Shishganj Sahib gurdwara at Taraori and later reached Manji Sahib Pehli Patshahi gurdwara in Karnal and took control of its management.

Amid heavy police deployment, the ad-hoc committee of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) took control of two historic gurdwaras in Karnal district. The group, however, met with no resistance.

Amid heavy police deployment, the ad-hoc committee of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) took control of two historic gurdwaras in Karnal district. The group, however, met with no resistance. (SOURCED)
Amid heavy police deployment, the ad-hoc committee of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) took control of two historic gurdwaras in Karnal district. The group, however, met with no resistance. (SOURCED)

The group, led by HSGMC ad-hoc president Mahant Karamjit Singh, reached Shishganj Sahib gurdwara at Taraori and later reached Manji Sahib Pehli Patshahi gurdwara in Karnal and took control of its management.

“We took over the management and sewa of two gurdwaras in Karnal peacefully and honoured the staff and sangat present there,” said Karamjit Singh.

Bhupinder Singh Assandh, senior vice-president, said the managements were transferred peacefully to HSGMC and soon the HSGMC will take charge of all Haryana gurdwaras.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out