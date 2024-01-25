HSIIDC as project executing agency for constructing Shri Krishna Ayush varsity

close_game
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 25, 2024 07:48 AM IST

An official spokesperson said that a meeting of the committee of Secretaries for AYUSH Education and Research was held under the chairmanship of chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday for approving the project consultant

The Haryana government has designated Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) as the project executing agency for constructing Shri Krishna Ayush University in Kurukshetra. A decision to this effect was taken by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

An official spokesperson said that a meeting of the committee of Secretaries for AYUSH Education and Research was held under the chairmanship of chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday for approving the project consultant. Kushal said the project consultant’s role would involve planning, designing, providing architectural services for the university building, and facilitating infrastructure development in various buildings.

The university, set to be built at a cost of about 1,000 crore, will be established in Fatehpur village of Thanesar in Kurukshetra. The campus will encompass academic buildings, hospitals, hostels, outpatient departments (OPD), panchkarma building and faculty and staff residential buildings, among others.

