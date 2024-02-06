HSIIDC invites applications for e-auction of commercial plots

Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has invited applications for e-auction of commercial plots in Industrial Estate Barwala, Phase I. The last date of registration is February 15 whereas the tentative e-auction date is February 23, 2024. To participate in the e-auction, registration can be done on the HSIIDC Portal https://hsiidc.bidx. till February 15. (HT File Photo)

Giving more details HSIIDC Barwala estate manager Yogesh Kaushik said the process of selling commercial plots through e-auction in Industrial Estate Barwala Phase -I has been started. To participate in the e-auction, registration can be done on the HSIIDC Portal https://hsiidc.bidx. till February 15.

He said that efforts are being made to increase commercial activities in Industrial Estate, Barwala, and the corporation has started the process of selling plots measuring 450 square metres through e-auction. He said that along with the shops, any establishment or factory can also open their outlet office in this Industrial Estate. Similarly, shops, banks, private offices or shopping malls can also be opened and for this along with an underground, a three-story commercial building can also be built. The reserve price of the plot has been kept at ₹70,950 per square metre. For more information, one can visit the brochure available on the website www.hsiidc.org.in and www.hsiidc.bidx, he added.