HSIIDC to allot 21 acres to Toyota Boshoku in Rewari

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) on Thursday decided to allot 21 acres to automotive parts manufacturer, Toyota Boshoku Device India Private Limited, at industrial model town (IMT), Bawal in Rewari for setting up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The decision was taken during a meeting of the empowered executive committee of the Corporation held under the chairmanship of principal secretary to chief minister, Arun Gupta.

Toyota Boshoku Device India Private Limited, an HSIIDC spokesperson said, is engaged in the business of manufacturing, processing, assembling, fabricating, forging and marketing of automobile parts and accessories. It is original equipment manufacturer supplier to auto majors like Suzuki, Toyota and Honda.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation was established in 1950 and is engaged in development and sales of automotive interior systems, automotive filters, powertrain components and fabric goods. The Corporation has 93 subsidiaries, divided into five regions (The Americas, Asia, China, Europe and Africa and Japan). The Corporation started India operations in 2015 at IMT Bawal.

HSIIDC officials said to expand its operations in Haryana, the company proposes to set up a second plant at IMT Bawal with capital investment of ₹434 crore and an employment potential of 1,500 persons. The company intends to start production within three years. With establishment of proposed facility, the company intends to reduce import component to less than 65% giving boost to “Make in India” initiative, the spokesperson said.

The empowered executive committee also reviewed the services being offered under Haryana Enterprises Promotion Centre (HEPC) portal and directed the concerned administrative secretaries to ensure timely clearance of service requests to boost ease of business initiative of the government.