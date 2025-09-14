HSVP introduces amnesty scheme to regularise cancelled plots e-auctioned after July 2020

The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has introduced an amnesty scheme aimed at regularising cancelled residential plots which were sold by way of e-auction after July 6, 2020. In many cases, the bidders approached the courts praying for restoration of the letter of intent or refund of the forfeited amount. (Shutterstock)

As per the HSVP policies, the letter of intent of residential plots stood automatically cancelled if the bidders failed to pay 75% of the cost of plot within the prescribed time.

An HSVP memo to all zonal administrators and estate officers of August 12 said that it was observed that on account of non-deposit of 75% amount of the plot cost, a number of plots sold through e-auction conducted from time to time after July 6, 2020 were cancelled leading to the forfeiture of the deposited amount. In many cases, the bidders approached the courts praying for restoration of the letter of intent or refund of the forfeited amount. The HSVP had earlier too provided opportunities by way of introducing amnesty schemes to such bidders who have failed to deposit that amount within stipulated time.

Several representations were received from bidders of residential plots for affording a one-time opportunity to deposit an outstanding amount. Litigations for seeking refund of the forfeited amount which in some cases was substantial was also initiated by the bidders. Therefore, considering the request received, and also the pending litigation, a decision has been taken to provide one more opportunity to all bidders who participated in e-auctions and purchased residential lots after July 6, 2020.

The HSVP memo said that the amnesty scheme shall be applicable for all residential plots excluding the group housing societies auctioned after July 6, 2020 provided they were cancelled on account of non-deposit of 25% or 75% of the plot cost in whole or in part but the minimum 15% of the plot cost was deposited within the prescribed time as per the terms and conditions of the auction. The bidder must have paid initial 10% of the amount and thereafter at least another 5% of bid amount within the stipulated time period as per letter of intent.

The bidder shall deposit their outstanding amount along with interest at 18% per annum on the outstanding amount from the due date till the actual date of deposit.

The entire outstanding amount along with interest shall be deposited within 60 days from the date of issuance of amnesty scheme by way of public notice. Neither extension in the time period shall be given in any circumstances, nor shall any request for rescheduling the amount in instalments will be entertained, the memo said.

The benefit under the scheme shall be admissible for residential plots, excluding group housing societies, irrespective of the pending litigation or fate of concluded litigation provided the conditions are fulfilled. The bidder, however, will have to withdraw the court case pending in any court of law, HRERA, consumer court, etc. and will have to indemnify HSVP from any legal implication.