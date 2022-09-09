HSVP’s Karnal estate officer held on corruption charges

: The Haryana state vigilance bureau has arrested the estate officer of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) posted in Karnal over allegations of corruption.

As per available information, accused Deepak Ghangas was posted at Kurukshetra and he also had additional charge of Karnal district.

Sachin Kumar, inspector vigilance, said that Deepak has been booked under the prevention of Corruption Act at Karnal vigilance police station. He would be produced before the court to seek police remand for further interrogation.

The vigilance officials said that the arrest was made a week after the bureau had arrested HSVP’s junior engineer Praduman red handed with ₹ 50,000 bribe on August 31.

The estate officer was arrested as his name surfaced in corruption cases during interrogation with Praduman, it is learnt. As per a vigilance official, the accused used to take bribes in lieu of issuing completion certificates in routine.

Inspector Sachin said that as per Praduman’s disclosure, he used to give the share of bribe money to the estate officer Deepak.

This is the fourth such arrest by the vigilance bureau since it had arrested a district town planner (DTP) Vikram Singh, posted in Karnal, red-handed while taking a bribe of ₹ 5 lakhs to facilitate the development of an illegal colony on March 12. Later, the bureau also arrested Karnal tehsildar Raj Baksh Arora in connection with the case.