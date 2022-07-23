HT Readers take | Take the bus to better transport

Improve efficiency of shuttle bus service

Until a rapid-transport system is developed, and the efficiency of the existing public transport system is improved, the city cannot hope to do away with its traffic hassles. To decongest roads, the city needs an efficient shuttle bus service with terminals at entry or important points.

Deepak Kumar, via email

Revive metro project

Having lost seven precious years by pushing the tricity metro project under the carpet, commuters and probably the UT administration too have come to realise the folly of depriving the tricity of a robust and environment-friendly mode of public transport. It is not too late to revive the project and save the city from further chaos.

SC Luthra, Chandigarh

CTU travel, a time-consuming affair

Poor and slow public transport system is to be blamed for traffic congestion in the city. People prefer using own vehicles for reaching their destination as taking a CTU bus is a time-consuming affair. Authorities have also failed to come up with modern transport facilities such as metro. Flyovers, underpasses, and outer ring roads need to be constructed to combat the traffic congestion.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

GPS-enabled buses for real-time updates

The latest RITES study has shown that people of Chandigarh are willing to use public transport if the system is well-connected and reliable. Government should increase public transport facilities as per requirement. All buses must have GPS systems so that passengers can get real-time updates about its expected arrival. Smart, centrally controlled traffic management system would also be of help. Carpooling and cycling should also be encouraged.

Kidar Nath Sharma, Chandigarh

Change attitudes, adopt sustainable transport

For most people, cars are a status symbol. This attitude needs to change and people must be encouraged to use more sustainable means of transport, such as buses, which are definitely more eco-friendly, feasible and also save on time and energy. People must be encouraged to use cycles, e-rickshaws and carpool. Making car loans more difficult to access can be one way to discourage purchase.

Rahul Khokar, via email

Metro/monorail

Traffic management should be a collective decision of the tricity as traffic congestion at Zirakpur and Kharar in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana are as big a part of the problem as any. Around ten years back, a survey was conducted to check the feasibility of a metro network. Similarly, a mono rail project also came up, but neither materialised. Adding more and more electric buses will not solve any problem as they will only further congest the roads. In the scenario, metro and/or a monorail is the only viable solution. Sham Sunder Sharma, Chandigarh

Make public transport citizen friendly

The ever-increasing number of private vehicles on Chandigarh roads is alarming. Efficient public transport is the need of the hour, but it has to be citizen friendly, which includes low floor vehicles. All vehicles should have safety provisions for women and children. Public transport vehicles should run as per the requirements, not a timetable made without keeping ground situation in mind. By adopting these steps, the roads in city could breathe easy.

Anil Uberoi, Mohali

One too many cars

Chandigarh, once known for its wide roads, boulevards and roundabouts has now earned a new sobriquet ‘the city of traffic snarl-ups’. The highest density of private vehicles with 15 lakh private vehicles registered against a population of 12 lakh in the city is the main reason behind the traffic woes. The only way forward is to recalibrate our public transport system and also promote carpooling and cycles.

Ramesh K Dhiman, Chandigarh

Make public transport more accessible

Chandigarh’s traffic snarls are a new worry to the authorities and the reason for them is an inefficient public transport system. Since flyovers, underpasses and other cosmetic measures have failed to ease out pressure on vehicular traffic, the focus should be on strengthening the public/alternative transport options. There should be more — and easily accessible — electric buses in the city, while the number of cars a family owns should also be controlled. These smart bikes can also be ramped up and should be present in every sector. We must urgently start to build a proper public transport network for the city.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

Connect buses with bicycle stations

The problem of traffic congestion in Chandigarh can be relieved to an extent by promoting bicycles. The city has many cycling enthusiasts, but there is a lack of connectivity with smart bike stations and bus stops as well as safe parking lots for private bicycles even at prominent locations. The administration can start by finding ways to connect the public transport system with bicycle stations so that residents Can easily commute using the bicycles.

Sunny Dhaliwal, via email

Study successful models

Various piecemeal measures such as car free day, introduction of cycling, stopping of diesel auto, car pool system have been suggested/introduced from time to time by the UT administration, have remained unsuccessful in tackling the congestion — a problem that can only be tackled by boosting public transport. To do that, the administration may borrow from successful models such as Singapore, where around 65% commuters use public transport or Estonia, a country that has allowed free public transport.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

Elevated metro for entire tricity

Initially cycles & cycle rickshaws were extensively used for commuting. The rapid development of the city and coming up of Mohali & Panchkula has greatly added to traffic snarls. It is high time public is encouraged to use public transport rather than going on cars/scooters. Further school and office timings may be staggered to reduce density of traffic at peak hours. Elevated metro system may be planned, covering the entire tricity.

Col TBS Bedi (retd), Mohali

Last-mile connectivity for public transport

Residents are forced to use their personal vehicles due to lack of an efficient public transport system. Authorities must also find a way to improve last-mile connectivity of buses so that more people opt for this mode of transportation. Government offices, banks and other institutions should also introduce staff buses to reduce traffic. Also cycle tracks need proper maintenance so that these are safe to use.

NK Jhingan, via email

Add more bus stops

City Beautiful has straight roads, crisscrossing each other horizontally and perpendicularly. The local bus service running on these roads should have more stops for the convenience of public. The bus services operating from railway station, airport, ISBT & other tourist spots should wait for passengers arriving from far of places rather than speeding away even when the bus is empty. The best solution, however, is to bring a metro.

Avinash Mehta, Chandigarh

Reduce dependency on cars

With 15 lakh registered vehicles and over 2 lakh others moving on interstate routes crossing the city daily, alternative transport options such as monorail, skybus or metrolite need to be considered for the tricity. The primary focus must remain on retrieving the city for the pedestrians and cyclists, and ensuring concerns over increasing vehicular traffic and congestion do not end up cutting the city into bits.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Upgrade to accommodate growing population

Chandigarh was designed about 70 years ago, for a population of 5 lakh. During the past few decades, the population and traffic have multiplied extensively and it has become a nightmare to commute and negotiate roundabouts. And to ease traffic, a few things have to be implemented on priority. Removing roundabouts facing serious traffic congestion, providing smart traffic lights for fast clearance and light metro rail with a wider scope of expansion can all help in reducing incoming traffic from adjoining towns.

Sateesh Dadwal, via email

Feasible public transport alternative

Acute traffic congestion in Chandigarh can not be solved only by efficient public transport system, but needs other improvement such as proper and manageable parking in sectors markets and commercial establishment, more effective means of transportation viz monorail, metro, mini buses or any other means which is convenient and affordable — the last of which can only be done after proper groundwork.

Rajiv Varma, via email

Improve public transport to find more takers

Tricity residents prefer taking their own cars and conveyance because of the poor public transport system. Personally, if I am offered a better public transport system I might also switch to it and ditch the car. Better public transport system is the only answer to the congestion woes of the city.

Anju Mohan, Panchkula

Planned city lacks planned public transport

Chandigarh is counted among one of the smartest cities in India. The smart city has all excellent infrastructure and amenities but lacks a robust public transport system. This is the biggest reason behind its residents facing traffic woes. The administration must encourage people to use public transport, and also build underpass and overbridges for easing traffic.

Garv Bhupesh, Panchkula

Tech-enabled public transport

Given the traffic situation, the need of the hour is to introduce a smart transportation system. One of the main reasons the public avoids public transport is the uneven timings and fewer stops and these can all be modified. We must use technological advancements to streamline the experience. An improved information system inside public transport, apps to keep track of buses and timetables can all go a long way in encouraging the use of public transport.

Komal Sharma, Chandigarh

Make buses senior

citizen-friendly

Owing to a large population of the senior citizens and the small area of the city, it will be more appropriate to have a fleet of low-floor, small and comfortable buses. They should provide end-to-end connectivity with a fixed schedule. It will be more convenient if these buses can be tracked online.

Gaurav Jain, Chandigarh

More buses not a solution

The problem of traffic congestion has increased manifold in Chandigarh, but in absence of concrete decisions for a rapid transport system, traffic management remains problematic. Almost every year, 80 new buses are let loose on the roads, which makes the roads feel and look so congested and cramped. Instead, monorails, common in almost all developed countries , can prove to be a more cost effective.

Brij Deepak, Chandigarh

Increase frequency of buses

It is sad to know that City Beautiful that was once known for its wide, smooth and well-manicured roads is now grappling with traffic congestion. Chandigarh now has the highest density of vehicles in the country. Since there is no plan of a metro in the near future, the tricity must work on improving inter-city travel by increasing frequency of buses.

Usha Verma, Chandigarh

Save time, bring down road mishaps

The city sees traffic congestion all through the day and on all routes. This problem started only about two decades ago as residents’ buyer power increased. The only way out of this is improving the existing public transport system i.e bus network and frequency, and coming up with newer ones such as metro/monorail. Public transport system would not just bring down the number of road mishaps but also save on travel time.

Devinder Pal Singh Sehgal, via email

Reader of the week

City needs to evolve with changing times

Though Chandigarh’s traffic volume has increased manifold over the years, the authorities have failed to come up with solutions to tackle the problem. Even when some progress is made in the search for an alternative/additional transport system, the factors of Le Corbusier’s plan and heritage tag attached with the city is cited. The ideal way to control traffic is to restrict the entry of single-occupancy vehicles from other cities, creating a ring road on the outskirts, construction of multi-storey parking areas, increasing the frequency and number of buses and e-rickshaws. Suresh Trikha, Zirakpur

What experts say

Rationalising bus routes

With a focus on environment friendly public transport and intelligent transport system, we have improved the comfort, safety and punctuality of our local bus service. Rationalisation of bus routes and expansion of fleet is also being undertaken.

Pradhuman Singh, Director, Transport UT

Upgrading service

A mass rapid transport system is needed in the city. A metro project started around nine years back would have borne fruit but now we need more buses. Bus shelters must be upgraded and the service streamlined to bring down delays.

HS Lucky, Chandigarh Congress president

Point-to-point buses

There is a need for an alternate grid-based bus system on internal roads so that commuters are at walking distance from their home to North-South line or East-West Line. Higher frequency of buses on grid will reduce commute time. Point-to-point buses would also help.

Professor Naveen Aggarwal, UIET, Panjab University

Last-mile connectivity

Last-mile connectivity should be the focus of strengthening public transport system. This will help find more takers for public transport. Local bus service, public-bicycle sharing docks should designed keeping this in mind.

Arun Sood, president, Chandigarh BJP

Private players

Workers’ residences should be close to their workplace in industrial area. This will drastically reduce traffic congestion. Private players should be allowed to provide public transport facilities in city along with CTU buses.

Prem Garg, President, Chandigarh AAP