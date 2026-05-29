HT interview: People have made up their minds, ‘lotus’ will bloom in Punjab, says Kewal Dhillon

A prominent businessman known for his mild-mannered personality, Kewal Singh Dhillon, 76, has suddenly emerged as the man of the moment for the saffron party in Punjab. He is now the first Jat Sikh leader to be elevated to the party’s top post in the Sikh-majority state, months before the 2027 assembly elections. Traditionally confined to urban pockets and often perceived as a “party of traders”, the BJP is now attempting to broaden its social and political outreach. In a brief interaction with HT, Dhillon spoke on a range of issues following his appointment: Kewal Dhillon, 76, replaces Sunil Jakhar, marking a historic shift for the saffron party as it installs its first-ever Jat Sikh chief in Punjab. (HT)

Q: Your first reaction to your elevation as state BJP chief?

It’s a huge responsibility for me. Bringing a BJP-ruled government in Punjab is my goal not only because the BJP needs to rule Punjab, but because Punjab needs BJP rule to bring the state out of the current mess.

Q: What is BJP’s road map for Punjab?

I neither know how to crack jokes nor “shayari” or dramatic performances. The only thing I know is hard work. We have to make Punjab number one. Our state is at the 18th position now. Uttar Pradesh was at the 22nd spot when the BJP came to power in the state. It is now at the second position because of good governance by the BJP-led state government. The BJP will work to remove “goonda raj” in Punjab. MSP on all 21 crops in Punjab is our main poll plank for farmers.

Q: You are the first Sikh BJP chief in Punjab. Some old guards seem to be miffed.

There is nothing like that. In Punjab we are not divided on religion or caste lines. We believe in Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s idea of Sarkaar-e-Khalsa where we all are equal. We all are united to form the next government in Punjab.

Q: Will the BJP fight in alliance in Punjab or alone?

All these calls are taken by the party high-command. My job is to bring BJP’s policies to every booth. The party has a pan-Punjab presence now.

Q: There is general feeling that Sikhs have many social and political issues with the BJP, and the relationship has turned sour after agitation over the three farm laws?

These are only misconceptions created by some vested interests. There is a long list of works that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for Sikhs. Opposition parties have played a big role in creating this atmosphere against the BJP. But now people of Punjab have made up their minds. They have seen everyone. They have seen the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party as well. Now, the ‘lotus’ will bloom in Punjab, and the BJP will form the government.