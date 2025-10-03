HUCTA urges CM: Pass service security law for contractual teachers of universities

The Haryana Universities Contractual Teachers Association (HUCTA) on Thursday urged chief minister Nayab Singh Saini to pass the long-pending service security law in the upcoming winter session of the assembly, pleading that this move will benefit around 1,400 contractual assistant professors working in state universities. According to a press note issued by the association, the chief minister assured the delegation that the higher education department has already collected all necessary details from universities and that steps would soon be taken to provide employment security and job guarantee to contractual faculty members. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A delegation of HUCTA members met the chief minister at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi and sought his intervention to expedite the process to ensure job security for contractual university teachers who have been serving for several years. According to a press note issued by the association, the chief minister assured the delegation that the higher education department has already collected all necessary details from universities and that steps would soon be taken to provide employment security and job guarantee to contractual faculty members.

The HUCTA said that the process to frame a service security law for university contractual teachers has been under consideration since the last winter assembly session when the chief minister had made a commitment in this regard. They added that a report from a high-level committee, approved by the chief minister, has already been submitted to the higher education department along with information collected from university registrars for further action.

The association reiterated its demand that contractual assistant professors of state universities be granted job protection on the same pattern as extension lecturers in government colleges. HUCTA maintained that the move would allow teachers to work with full commitment and without the constant fear of losing their jobs.