Human trafficking suspected: 4 girls missing from labourers’ colony in Ludhiana
In a suspected case of human trafficking, four girls aged between 13 and 15 have gone missing under mysterious circumstances from a heavily populated colony near Bhagwan Chowk in Industrial Area B.
After conducting preliminary investigation, the Division Number 6 police have registered a case and initiated investigation. The victims are children of migrant labourers from Nepal .
A 50- year-old woman, whose daughter and niece are missing, said all four girls worked as domestic helps and were spotted standing together in the colony on Sunday evening. “However, they went missing at around 7pm that evening and there has been no trace of them since then,” she said.
Parents of the missing girls said none of the girls were carrying a mobile phone. “We have been trying to locate them for the past two days .After we failed to find any clue, we informed police. We fear that the girls may have landed in the trap of human traffickers,” said the worried parents.
Soon after receiving the information, station house officer of Division Number 6 Madhu Bala met the parents and recorded their statement.
“We have urged the family to share all details so that we can get a lead in the case. We have collected CCTV footage and tracked their last location. The pictures of missing girls have been shared on official groups and we also urge residents to share any information which can help us rescue the missing girls,” said Bala.
Reducing road mishaps: 26 black spots identified in Prayagraj, 10 rectified
Following recent orders of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath for taking steps to bring down road accident fatalities in the state, the Prayagraj police are busy making efforts in this direction in the district. Holagarh turning is the most dangerous black spot identified so far. “Efforts to make these sites less prone to road accidents are well on their way,” say officials of the Prayagraj traffic police department.
Centralised portal for admission to Punjab govt colleges launched
The Punjab government on Wednesday launched the centralised portal for admissions to government colleges of the state affiliated with Panjab University, Chandigarh, Punjabi University, Patiala, and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. The common admission platform for candidates will serves as a central hub for applicants for their end-to-end admission journey and students will be able to file single application form for applying admission in multiple colleges and courses.
Ludhiana: Stopped from playing loud music, man bludgeons father to death, arrested
The Hathur police have nabbed a 25-year-old man for bludgeoning Karam's father to death at Lakha village in Jagraon on Monday night after being stopped from playing loud music. At around 9:30 pm on Monday, Karam started playing loud music, to which Jahis father Jagroop Singh Jupa, 55bjected and they got into an argument. The victim's elder son Davinder Singh and Jagroop ran outside the house, but Karam chased down his father and bludgeoned him to death on the spot.
2.6kg heroin concealed in tractor’s drawbar seized in Amritsar
AMRITSAR The Border Security Force on Wednesday recovered 2.6kg of heroin that was concealed in a tractor's drawbar near Bhindi Nain village in Amritsar situated along the India-Pakistan border.
India repatriates four Pak nationals via Attari border
In a goodwill gesture, India on Wednesday repatriated four Pakistani nationals, who were arrested for illegally crossing over to India, via the Attari-Wagah border. Ali Hassan (19), Muhammad Niwaz (38), Shah Niwaz (70) of Lahore and Khuda Bai (70), were handed over to the Pakistan Rangers by the Border Security Force at the zero line after their immigration-related formalities were checked at the Attari integrated check post.
