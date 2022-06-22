‘Humiliated’ by kin of ex-wife, man ends life
Allegedly humiliated by the kin of his ex-wife, the 30-year-old man ended his life by consuming poison at Behlolpur village. Before taking the extreme step, he recorded a video on his mobile phone and sent it to his brother.
The victim, who is a resident of Rosda village of Noorpur Bedi, had come to see his 3-year-old son, who is living with his maternal grandparents, while the ex-wife of the victim had gone to Canada two months ago.
Machhiwara police lodged an FIR against Sohan Singh, father of his ex-wife, Sohan Singh’s wife and their two sons for abetment to suicide.
The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the father of the victim. The complainant stated that his son had married the Behlolpur woman in 2018. They had a 3-year-old son from the marriage.
The complainant stated that following a strained relationship, the woman had divorced his son one year ago. He added that his son used to come to Behlolpur to see his son.
On Monday his son came to Behlolpur. He recorded a video on his mobile phone stating that the kin of his ex-wife used to deter him from seeing the child and humiliate him. He also alleged that his ex-wife wanted to live with him, but under the pressure of her kin, she had divorced her.
The complainant stated that after receiving the video, they rushed to Behlolpur and found his son lying unconscious near the PSPCL office. They rushed him to the hospital, where he died.
Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO, police station Machhiwara, said that a case of abetment to suicide has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on to nab them.
