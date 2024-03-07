‘Humiliated’, man sets himself on fire in Ludhiana police station, critical

Following “humiliation” by police personnel, a 30-year-old man set himself on fire after pouring petrol on himself in Sadar Jagraon police station on Thursday. The police doused the flames and rushed him to civil hospital in Jagraon. Sensing his critical condition, he was referred to Faridkot. (HT File Photo)

The police doused the flames and rushed him to civil hospital in Jagraon. Sensing his critical condition, he was referred to Faridkot. According to the doctors, he suffered 50% burns.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The man was summoned for hearing of the complaint filed by his wife following a matrimonial dispute. He indulged in a spat with his wife and police personnel in the police station. He left the police station in a hurry but returned within a few minutes with a bottle of petrol in his hands.

Before anyone could react, the man poured petrol on himself and set himself on fire. The police personnel present at the police station along with the visitors came for his rescue. They doused the flames and rushed the man to hospital.

The victim belongs to Pabbian village of Jagraon. According to the mother of the victim, her son had a matrimonial dispute with his wife, who had left the house thrice and gone to her maternal home. Every time they brought her back. This time her daughter-in-law had filed a complaint against them.

The woman added that on Thursday, her son was summoned to the police station, where police personnel humiliated him. The woman also alleged that the police personnel had slapped her son. After the “humiliation”, her son poured petrol on him and set himself on fire.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Jagraon) Jasjot Singh refuted the allegation of humiliation and slapping. He stated that after the incident, they have scanned CCTVs installed in the police station and no one was seen slapping the man.

He added that the man became infuriated in the police station and set himself on fire. The police will record his statement to ascertain the reason. As of now, no FIR has been lodged against anyone.