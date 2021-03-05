Hundreds of teachers protest at Panjab University over pay scales
Hundreds of university and college teachers held a protest rally at Panjab University on Thursday against the decision of the Punjab government to delink their pay scales from those of the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Teachers of PU; Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar; Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana; Punjabi University, Patiala; and other colleges of Punjab and Chandigarh participated in the rally under the banner of Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation (PFUCTO).
On Thursday, the teachers were on mass casual leave and had boycotted the conduct of examinations to press on their demands. The principals’ associations of non-government colleges of PU, GNDU and Punjabi University extended their support to PFUCTO’s call. The teachers also submitted a memorandum to the speaker of Punjab assembly.
Teachers are up in arms against the decision of the state government to delink the pay scales of assistant professors of universities and colleges of Punjab from the UGC 7th Pay Commission scales.
While addressing the teachers, Dr Jagwant Singh, general secretary, PFUCTO, said, “The moves are ill-conceived and a serious setback to the gains made by decades of teachers’ struggles. The system of higher education in Punjab shall stand completely alienated from the national system.”
Mritunjay Kumar, president, PUTA, said, “Teachers will keep on fighting until the Punjab government concedes to the genuine demands of the teachers.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana budget session: Cong to bring no-confidence motion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hundreds of teachers protest at Panjab University over pay scales
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh house grab case: DSP Ram Gopal’s role under scanner, brother held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh slips to 29th rank in Ease of Living Index
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chitkara International School creates virtual mosaic for annual function
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab logs 1,074 Covid new cases; highest single-day rise in nearly 5 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Upcoming Budget presentation in Haryana: Revenue deficit, debt burden sore points in economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shimla ranks first in ease of living index
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CII red-flags Haryana govt on 75% quota to locals in private firm jobs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virbhadra asks HP CM to show magnanimity, Jai Ram insists on apology
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab Budget session: AAP, SAD compete to corner Capt govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh’s Sector-5 property grab case: HC seeks fresh status report from CBI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 years on, UT industrial policy remains a non-starter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh house grabbed: Journo’s six bank accounts traced
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oppn lambasts Capt govt on poll promises, treasury benches count ‘achievements’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox