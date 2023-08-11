Cab, auto drivers go on hunger strike in Chandigarh, passengers suffer

Pressing for increased safety measures for cab and auto-rickshaw drivers in the wake of a taxi driver’s murder in Mullanpur on July 31, the Cab Auto Union Front launched a hunger strike at the rally ground in Sector 25 on Thursday. Members of Cab Auto Union Front staging a protest at Rally Ground, Sector 25, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Five leaders from the front have commenced a hunger strike, while around 500 members have halted cab and auto-rickshaw services in solidarity, causing inconvenience to several passengers. The strike is scheduled to continue till August 15.

The tricity sees the operation of around 8,000 cabs, serving a diverse range of people, including professionals, students, senior citizens, tourists and shoppers.

The collective, which comprises taxi and auto unions of the tricity, has expressed dissatisfaction with both the local civic administration and private cab companies for disregarding their safety concerns.

Union spokesperson Inderjit Singh highlighted that the companies’ negligence has left them vulnerable to potential criminal schemes. He emphasised the unregulated operation of vehicles with private licence plates, which had placed law-abiding drivers in precarious situations.

Meanwhile, passengers faced the brunt of the strike across the tricity.

Jitender Singh of Amravati Enclave in Panchkula, said, “I work at IT Park in Chandigarh and I take a cab every day to reach office. However, on Thursday, I couldn’t find a cab on various app-based platforms for hours. Eventually, I had to seek my colleagues’ help.”

Jasleen Kaur, a Chandigarh resident, said due to limited cabs on the roads, surge pricing kicked in and she had to spend ₹80 more than what she paid daily.

In Mohali, banker Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, who was commuting from Ludhiana, said the taxi that he was travelling in was stopped mid-way and he was told to step down: “I had to walk for a while till I found an auto to reach Mohali.”

Meanwhile, a cab driver from Chandigarh said not all drivers were willing to protest, as they had to make a living, besides tackle several liabilities, including daily rent of cars and instalments. But the union leaders were forcing them to join the protest by cancelling their rides.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON