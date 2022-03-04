Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hurriyat leader booked under PSA over ‘provocative’ statement
chandigarh news

Hurriyat leader booked under PSA over ‘provocative’ statement

A Hurriyat leader has been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Kashmir for his alleged provocative statement which was published in the Pakistani media.
Officials said separatist leader Ghulam Ahmad Dar, alias Gulzar, vice-chairperson of hardline Hurriyat, was arrested from his Srinagar residence at Batamaloo and ultimately booked on Wednesday under the PSA over ‘provocative’ statement. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Officials said separatist leader Ghulam Ahmad Dar, alias Gulzar, vice-chairperson of hardline Hurriyat, was arrested from his Srinagar residence at Batamaloo and ultimately booked on Wednesday under the PSA over ‘provocative’ statement. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 03:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

A Hurriyat leader has been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Kashmir for his alleged provocative statement which was published in the Pakistani media.

Officials said separatist leader Ghulam Ahmad Dar, alias Gulzar, vice-chairperson of hardline Hurriyat, was arrested from his Srinagar residence at Batamaloo and ultimately booked on Wednesday under the PSA, under which a person can be jailed without trial for up to two years.

An official said that Gulzar was booked under the PSA by the district magistrate on the basis of a dossier prepared by the police and has been lodged in the Central Jail, Srinagar.

The official claimed that Dar gave an inciting statement to the Pakistan media which could have disturbed peace in Srinagar.

On February 25, Pakistan Radio on its website published a two-line statement of Gulzar against alleged “upsurge in arrest spree by Indian forces”.

“In a statement issued in Srinagar, he (Gulzar) said that youth, political leaders and activists are being arrested on a daily basis in the occupied territory with the sole aim to force them to give up their freedom struggle,” it said. An online portal had also published its longer version.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out