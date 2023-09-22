Hygiene hits rock bottom; Wanted: A pied piper for rat-infested civil hospital

With rats running amok, the health and safety of patients and newborns at the Mother and Child wing of the civil hospital here has been highly compromised, raising questions about the hygiene at the facility. A rat seen at a patient’s table at the civil hospital in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The situation has reached a point where the hospital’s false ceiling has collapsed multiple times due to the constant scurrying of rodents, forcing authorities to remove it and expose the ducts.

The rats could be seen roaming freely in the ward, even over patients, including expectant mothers undergoing treatment. Several patients have reportedly fallen victim to rat bites, raising serious concerns about the spread of infections among the already vulnerable population.

Contrary to the hospital’s claims of providing top-notch facilities, rats have infiltrated every nook and corner of the ward, from the ceiling to the beds, under tables, and even inside dustbins.

Pushpa, whose daughter-in-law was admitted at the civil hospital, said, “Far from basic hygiene and contrary to the claims of facilities made by the hospital, the rats are everywhere in the ward. They run over us and have bitten several women admitted here. It is one of the primary causes of infection among the pregnant women seeking treatment here.”

Besides the risks of rat bites, the presence of these rodents has led to a nauseating smell permeating the entire ward, adding to the woes of pregnant women. New mothers are so afraid of placing their newborns anywhere besides their laps for fear of harm from rats.

One woman, who had given birth to a baby boy and was recently transferred, stated, “Nobody places a baby on the bed, as everybody fears that it may bite the newborn and cause infection.”

The sorry state of hygiene at the civil hospital is discouraging expectant mothers from seeking care here. Along with rat infestations, issues such as sewage problem and the sharing of beds among pregnant woman have deterred patients from choosing this facility for their childbirth needs.

“We urge people throughout their pregnancies to have their babies delivered here, but when they come for regular check-ups, they blatantly refuse treatment due to the worsening hygiene issues,” revealed an Asha worker, speaking on the basis of anonymity.

Rat damage extends beyond structural issues, as they have destroyed belongings of the patients, their reports, and even mattresses. The rodents have burrowed beneath the foundation of the building, weakening it, and leading to visible cracks in the tiles. These cracks were also pointed out by health minister Balbir Singh during his visit on September 9.

Dr. Deepika Goel, senior medical officer of the MCH ward, said, “Our pest control activities are already underway. We have also written to the municipal corporation, as the dump yard behind the wall of the ward is the major route for rats to enter the facility. We have removed the false ceiling as a precautionary measure to protect everyone from potential harm.”

