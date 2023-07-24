IAF woman officer injured in attack dies at army hospital

A week after she was critically injured after a mess worker attacked her at the IAF base in Pathankot, Squadron Leader Arshita Jaiswal succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the Army Command Hospital in Panchkula on Sunday. The accused was apprehended with the help of CCTV footage and charged with attempt to murder.

The officer was posted at the IAF base in Pathankot.

Jaiswal was attacked by a mess worker on July 17 with a sharp-edged weapon, resulting in severe injuries. The police said the accused gained entry into the officer’s house with an intent to commit robbery.

The IAF officer was asleep and woke up when she heard some noises. She tried to confront the intruder but he attacked her with a knife, causing her multiple injuries, the police had said.

A police official said the woman officer was alone in the home during the time of the incident.

Another woman IAF officer, living in an adjoining quarter, who went to the victim’s residence, found her in an injured condition and called for assistance.

She was rushed to a hospital and later referred to the Army’s Command Hospital in Panchkula’s Chandimandir where she breathed her last on Sunday.

The accused was apprehended with the help of CCTV footage and charged with attempt to murder.

Police said the accused lived near the house of the victim.

A team of doctors conducted the post-mortem at the Sector 6, civil hospital in Panchkula.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON