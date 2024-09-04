 IAF sergeant dies of ‘accidental fire’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IAF sergeant dies of ‘accidental fire’

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Sep 04, 2024 06:46 AM IST

It is suspected that Sergeant Sanjit Kumar Singh allegedly shot himself with his own service rifle during duty.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) sergeant, stationed at the Abohar Air Force Station, died of a gunshot injury under mysterious circumstances during duty hours shortly after midnight on Monday. The police have placed the deceased’s body in the hospital mortuary, awaiting the arrival of his family from Bihar.

Police are probing circumstances surrounding the sergeant’s death. (HT File)
Police are probing circumstances surrounding the sergeant’s death. (HT File)

“We received a call from the Air Force Station around 2 am that Sergeant Sanjit Kumar Singh died after being shot with his own service rifle during duty. The body was immediately taken to the hospital mortuary,” said Varinder Singh Brar, senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur.

“A preliminary investigation suggests that there was no foul play. It appears to have been an accidental discharge of the firearm,” he said.

The deceased, hailing from Bihar, had been living in Abohar’s Priya Enclave with his family. At the time of the incident, his family was in its native village. The police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the sergeant’s death.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On