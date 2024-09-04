IAF sergeant dies of ‘accidental fire’

An Indian Air Force (IAF) sergeant, stationed at the Abohar Air Force Station, died of a gunshot injury under mysterious circumstances during duty hours shortly after midnight on Monday. The police have placed the deceased’s body in the hospital mortuary, awaiting the arrival of his family from Bihar. Police are probing circumstances surrounding the sergeant’s death. (HT File)

“We received a call from the Air Force Station around 2 am that Sergeant Sanjit Kumar Singh died after being shot with his own service rifle during duty. The body was immediately taken to the hospital mortuary,” said Varinder Singh Brar, senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur.

“A preliminary investigation suggests that there was no foul play. It appears to have been an accidental discharge of the firearm,” he said.

The deceased, hailing from Bihar, had been living in Abohar’s Priya Enclave with his family. At the time of the incident, his family was in its native village. The police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the sergeant’s death.