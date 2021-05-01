IAS, IPS officers with MBBS degree to deal with Covid battle in hospitals

Five Haryana cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers having MBBS degrees were on Saturday pulled out from administrative duties.

Now as a stop-gap arrangement to combat the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, they will be part of medical teams creating and running additional Covid hospitals in Panipat and Hisar.

The IAS officers having MBBS degrees include Dr Chander Shekhar Khare, Dr RS Dhillon, Dr Sangeeta Tetarwal, Dr Manoj Kumar, Dr Vaishali Sharma. And the three IPS officers include Dr Dheeraj Kumar, Dr Anshu Singla and Dr Arpit Jain.

The services of these officers have been placed at the disposal of additional chief secretary (ACS, health) Rajeev Arora for creation and running of 500-bed hospitals in Panipat and Hisar and any other duty required from time-to-time.

Meanwhile, the state government has deputed 22 senior IAS officers as in-charges of different districts for monitoring Covid preparedness.

These IAS officers will monitor the availability of beds, review availability of adequate health care infrastructure such as isolation beds, oxygen support beds, ICU beds, ventilators, life-saving drugs and consumables, masks, PPE kits, sanitizers, oxygen reserve, etc in government and private health facilities.

In another measure, the government has assigned responsibility of coordinating and monitoring the Covid management measures especially in relation to health infrastructure and availability of medicines in districts to the cabinet ministers.