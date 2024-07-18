Ice recovery case: Amritpal’s brother files bail application

Jalandhar Khadoor Sahib member of Parliament (MP) and Sikh radical leader Amritpal Singh’s brother Harpeeet Singh, who was arrested with 4gm of “ice” (crystal methamphetamine), has filed a bail application in a court a day after the Jalandhar rural police filed a revision petition to get his police custody. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Khadoor Sahib member of Parliament (MP) and Sikh radical leader Amritpal Singh’s brother Harpeeet Singh, who was arrested with 4gm of “ice” (crystal methamphetamine), has filed a bail application in a court a day after the Jalandhar rural police filed a revision petition to get his police custody.

The hearing on police’s revision plea will be held on July 19, while the court will hear arguments on Harpreet’s bail application a day later on July 20.

Harpreet was arrested with 4gm of “ice” on the Jalandhar-Panipat national highway near Phillaur on July 11.

Harpreet, who belongs to Jallu Khera village in Amritsar district, was allegedly apprehended red-handed while consuming drugs along with his accomplice Lovepreet Singh of Cheema Bath village.

On July 12, the court of the judicial magistrate (first class) in Phillaur had sent both Harpreet and Lovepreet, against whom a case under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered, to judicial custody for 14 days.

The police filed a revision petition in the sessions court against the lower court’s order after the interrogation of drug peddler Sandeep Arora from whom Harpreet had allegedly bought the drugs on the night of their arrest. Arora’s three-day custody ended Tuesday.

Based on Arora’s interrogation, the Jalandhar rural police arrested his accomplice Munish Kumar, a professional photographer, who used to handle financial transactions related to their drug business.

“We are preparing a detailed case to approach the higher court for Harpreet and Lovepreet’s police custody as substantial facts have emerged against both of them and their alleged involvement in the nexus,” a police official said.

On July 11, police intercepted a vehicle parked along the highway near Phillaur in Jalandhar district at 11pm. During checking, the police team recovered 4gm of “ice”, a digital weighing scale, three mobile phones from Harpreet and Lovepreet, a lighter, half-burnt ₹20 note and foil papers.

The accused confessed that they had transferred ₹10,000 digitally to Sandeep and bought the drugs for consumption. According to initial medical reports, the dope test of both Harpreet and Lovepreet was found to be positive.