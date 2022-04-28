ICSE, ISC students find exams straightforward

Students who appeared for their Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) exams at city schools on Thursday found the question papers relatively straightforward . The students of Class 10 appeared for their history and civics exam and Class 12 their commerce exam. The exams, being conducted by Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), started from April 25.

Gurnoor, a Class 10 student of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, said, “ The paper was easy and not lengthy. I finished it half an hour before the allotted 1.5 hours.”

Her classmate, Shardul of Sector 28, said , “Questions in each section were simple and pretty straightforward. Those who have studied well can score full marks.” Yajur Oberoi added that the exam was trouble free for him and he was able to attempt it effortlessly.

The Class-12 students echoed a similar sentiment. Shiraz of Strawberry Fields High School, said, “This was my second offline exam. Most of the questions were simple, however some were tricky to attempt. Overall, the exam was easier than I had expected and went well.”

There are four CISCE schools in Chandigarh - Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26; St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44; St Stephen’s School, Sector 45 and Tender Heart School, Sector 33