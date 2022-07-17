ICSE Class 10 exams: Sat Paul Mittal students bag top positions in Ludhiana
Students of Sat Paul Mittal School brought laurels to the institution by bagging top positions in Ludhiana district in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class-10 examination results declared on Sunday.
While Ananya Chowdhery and Raina Mehra, both from Sat Paul Mittal, jointly topped the district with 98.8%, Amulya Dhawan and Rhea Khosla secured the second position with 98.6 % marks. Bhavya Bansal secured the third position in Ludhiana with 98.4 % .
Ananya now aims to be an ethical hacker and is currently pursuing non-medical with computer science in Class 11. “People misuse their knowledge of hacking to steal data, but I want protect my country from such people,” said Ananya.
Talking about her success mantra, she said that she is an early riser. “I always wake up at around 4 am and study for three hours before leaving for school. I sleep at around 9 pm, which helps me keep my mind fresh for studies,” she added.
Her father is a businessman and mother works as a graphic designer.
Raina wants to pursue a career in marketing. “I was always fascinated with the field and want to excel in it,” shared Mehra. Never losing her focus in the classroom and being regular with her homework helped her secure a good score.
“I always believed in self study and remained fully attentive in class. I love to play guitar, listen to music and play badminton in my leisure time,” said Raina, who belongs to a business family.
Rhea Khosla, who belongs to a family of chartered accountants, also wants to become a CA.
“We already have a CA firm started by my grandfather where my parents also work now. I never fell behind and studied regularly, which helped me secure good marks,” said Rhea.
Meanwhile, inspired by her elder brother, who is a lawyer in the Supreme Court, Amulya Dhawan, who shared the second spot with Rhea, also wants to pursue law. Consistency was also her mantra for success.
Bhavya Bansal, who belongs to a family of doctors, wants to pursue his career in computer engineering and has already learned programming languages.
While his father Dr Neeraj Bansal is an orthopaedic surgeon at Orison Hospital, Ludhiana, his mother Dr Monica Singla is a neurologist at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.
For the first time, CISE conducted two examinations in a single academic year. The first semester was held in November last year and semester two in April this year. Equal weightage was given to both semesters.
