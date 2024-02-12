Identify students, assign them community service: Ludhiana DC to police

{Swanky car rallies} Videos of the incident that went viral on social media showed school students hanging out of car windows , bursting crackers during unauthorised car rallies. (HT Photo)

Taking note of the worrying videos showing school students flaunting their luxury cars in unauthorised car “rallies” after a farewell party, deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney has asked police to identify the students partaking in the activity and involve them in community service.

Sawhney found that the participating students had brazenly violated traffic rules and involving them in community service will help instil a sense of responsibility in them.

Raising grave concern for the safety of these students and others on the roads, the DC promptly directed commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal to identify the students involved and assign them civic duties such as those of traffic volunteers with the aim to have them be better informed about traffic rules and guidelines so they do not repeat their actions in the future.

Addressing the issue, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Traffic) Charanjiv Lamba said five students have already been identified from the video scans and their parents will receive notices highlighting their involvement in the unauthorised rallies.

To further nip the evil in the bud, the DC has sent a letter to the district education officer (DEO) detailing the incident and requesting identification of the students responsible. The DEO has been instructed to issue notices to these students, while also disseminating directives to all schools in the district to deter such incidents from occurring in the future.

Traffic rules class for violators

Sawhney also emphasised that the students should be engaged in classes to familiarise them with road safety norms and traffic guidelines.

By involving them in these classes and traffic duties, the authorities hope to cultivate a profound understanding of traffic rules and regulations.

The DC has asked for updates on the actions taken by the office to address the matter effectively.

The unauthorised car rallies, organised by Class 12 students after farewell parties, drew attention after their reckless behaviour on the roads was captured on camera and shared widely on social media. Violations included hanging out of car windows and sunroofs, as well as bursting fireworks while driving.