Identify, transform a cooperative as model: Chief secy

Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi has directed officials to identify one cooperative in the state that can be transformed into a model cooperative in a year known for unique identity and service delivery. Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi chairing a meeting of state cooperative development committee in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Sourced)

Chairing a meeting of state cooperative development committee in Chandigarh on Thursday, chief secretary said that this model cooperative should exemplify innovation, transparency, sustainability, and outstanding service delivery, thereby setting a benchmark for others to follow.

The state government in a release said that department unveiled a comprehensive year-long plan to commemorate the International Year of Cooperatives (IYC) 2025, in alignment with the United Nations’ declaration recognising the crucial role of cooperatives in advancing sustainable development.

Haryana has constituted the IYC-State Apex Committee (SAC) to coordinate and supervise the series of activities scheduled throughout the year. The celebrations will begin with the formal launch of the IYC-2025 annual calendar, an action plan booklet, and various publicity materials. The IYC logo will be prominently featured across government communications, social media platforms, and public displays.

“Activities will include cleanliness drives, cooperative-themed podcasts, and the implementation of e-office systems in all cooperative departments,” the spokesperson said.

A wide range of programmes will be organised focusing on themes such as women empowerment, youth engagement, technological innovation, and sustainable farming practices. These will include special events, skill development initiatives, national seminars, and grassroots-level campaigns aimed at spreading awareness and strengthening the cooperative movement.

The calendar of events also includes a cyclothon, webinars, exhibitions, plantation drives, and knowledge exchange programmes. A plantation drive under the campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ shall also be launched this year.

Through these extensive programmes, the Haryana government aims to strengthen the cooperative spirit, showcase the state’s achievements, and encourage active public participation.