IDFC bank’s ex-staffers sent to 3-day police remand in Chandigarh

A local court has granted police a seven-day remand of three former employees of IDFC First Bank in connection with a fraud case. The police said the custodial interrogation is crucial to unravel the money trail and the larger conspiracy behind the diversion of public funds to the tune of over ₹590 crore. During the remand, police plan to confront the accused with bank records, digital evidence and transaction details.

Investigators said the trio — Ribhav Rishi, former branch manager of IDFC First Bank, Sector 32; Abhay Kumar; and Seema Dhiman — are suspected to have played a key role in facilitating unauthorised transactions involving government accounts. Abhay and Seema are also former employees of the same branch.

Officials alleged that the accused acted in connivance with arrested real estate developer Vikram Wadhwa and others, using a network of shell firms to layer transactions and obscure the origin of funds. The diverted money was invested in real estate and other ventures during the interim period. The bank statements were forged to make it look as if the bank balance was intact.

During the remand, police plan to confront the accused with bank records, digital evidence and transaction details to establish the exact flow of funds and identify additional beneficiaries. Investigators will also examine the creation and operation of shell entities, along with the role of other individuals, including possible involvement of officials from government departments.