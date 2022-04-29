IED found on Jammu-Srinagar highway, defused
J&K Police on Thursday recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) from Sidhra-Kunjwani bypass road on the outskirts of the city on Jammu-Srinagar national highway.
“On Thursday afternoon, information was received regarding some suspicious object found alongside highway in Sidhra area of Jammu city,” said SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli.
On this, a team from nearby police station rushed to the spot and later senior officers also reached the site.
“On examination, an explosive material / device was found and thereafter the site was sealed and the device was destroyed through a controlled mechanism carried out by bomb disposal squad of Jammu police,” said the SSP.
Investigation into the matter has been set into motion, he informed.
The SSP said that the IED was found in a bag abandoned along the roadside.
Sources said that the device was fitted with a timer, had 100 grams of explosives and 400 grams of splinters.
It may be stated here that on April 24 — on the day of PM’s rally at Palli in Samba district, a powerful blast had taken place at Laliana village in Bishnah tehsil, just eight kms from the venue of PM’s rally.
The NIA has now taken over the probe.
A couple of days before it on April 22, two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists had attacked a CISF bus Sunjuwan military station in Jammu and killed an officer, ASI SP Patel, besides injuring 10 others before they were gunned down in a six-hour-long operation.
On April 9, a temple was vandalised in the same Sidhra area in a jungle.
The attack on the temple had triggered sharp criticism from various religious and social organisations.
Police collect samples from suspected blast site in Jammu
Police have collected samples from Sunday’s suspected blast site on the outskirts of the city and sent them to a forensic laboratory for analysis, officials said on Thursday.
A suspected blast took place in an open field in Lalian village of Bishnah town, about 17 kilometres away from the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Palli village on Sunday.
A team of police officials carried out an inspection of the suspected blast site and took samples, the officials said.
An officer said, “Once the report is received from the forensic lab, we will come to know about the nature of the blast.” The blast had taken place barely a few hours before the prime minister’s visit to Palli village.
Earlier, Police had said they are suspecting it to be a lightning strike or a meteorite.
A big crater was formed due to the blast at the site.
-
Two Al-Badr terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter
J&K Police on Thursday said two militants responsible for the recent attacks on non-local labourers in Pulwama were eliminated in an overnight encounter. The police and army had on Wednesday night launched a joint operation in Pulwama, which ended with the killing of two militants.
-
Himachal Congress workers give rousing welcome to Sukhu, Agnihotri
The organisational rejig in the state's Congress unit seems to have revived the party cadres as elated workers gave a rousing welcome to senior leaders Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday. Agnihotri has been retained as the Congress Legislative Party leader. Speaking to the media, Sukhu said the Congress has come up with a new organisational setup.
-
Himachal: Saach Pass opens for light motor vehicles after six months
Located at a height of 14,500ft (4,414 metres) in the Pir-Panjal range of Himalayas, mighty Saach Pass in Chamba district has been reopened for light motor vehicles after a gap of over six months. Saach Pass' road is the shortest route linking district headquarters of Chamba with remote Pangi valley. “The route has been reopened for light motor vehicles after the PWD partially completed the snow clearance operation,” said Chamba deputy commissioner DC Rana.
-
Himachal: Double murder shocks Kangra’s Indora
Panic gripped the Dah Kulara area of Indora subdivision on Thursday morning after two brothers were found murdered in their shanty with their throats slit with a sharp-edged weapon. The deceased have been identified as Anil Kumar, 18, and Vinod Kumar, 21. The victims were migrant labourers belonging to Sangra village of Panna district in Madhya Pradesh and lived in a rented accommodation.
-
Himachal: 3-year-old boy killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Chamba
A three-year-old boy was killed and 10 others injured when the Bolero vehicle ferrying them rolled down a gorge at Sangera in Saho area near Chamba on Thursday. Among the injured, nine are schoolchildren and one is the driver of the vehicle. Three students and the driver, who were seriously injured, have been referred to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda. Others have been admitted to Chamba Medical College and Hospital.
