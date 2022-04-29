IED found on Jammu-Srinagar highway, defused

J&K Police on Thursday recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) from Sidhra-Kunjwani bypass road on the outskirts of the city on Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

“On Thursday afternoon, information was received regarding some suspicious object found alongside highway in Sidhra area of Jammu city,” said SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli.

On this, a team from nearby police station rushed to the spot and later senior officers also reached the site.

“On examination, an explosive material / device was found and thereafter the site was sealed and the device was destroyed through a controlled mechanism carried out by bomb disposal squad of Jammu police,” said the SSP.

Investigation into the matter has been set into motion, he informed.

The SSP said that the IED was found in a bag abandoned along the roadside.

Sources said that the device was fitted with a timer, had 100 grams of explosives and 400 grams of splinters.

It may be stated here that on April 24 — on the day of PM’s rally at Palli in Samba district, a powerful blast had taken place at Laliana village in Bishnah tehsil, just eight kms from the venue of PM’s rally.

The NIA has now taken over the probe.

A couple of days before it on April 22, two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists had attacked a CISF bus Sunjuwan military station in Jammu and killed an officer, ASI SP Patel, besides injuring 10 others before they were gunned down in a six-hour-long operation.

On April 9, a temple was vandalised in the same Sidhra area in a jungle.

The attack on the temple had triggered sharp criticism from various religious and social organisations.

Police collect samples from suspected blast site in Jammu

Police have collected samples from Sunday’s suspected blast site on the outskirts of the city and sent them to a forensic laboratory for analysis, officials said on Thursday.

A suspected blast took place in an open field in Lalian village of Bishnah town, about 17 kilometres away from the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Palli village on Sunday.

A team of police officials carried out an inspection of the suspected blast site and took samples, the officials said.

An officer said, “Once the report is received from the forensic lab, we will come to know about the nature of the blast.” The blast had taken place barely a few hours before the prime minister’s visit to Palli village.

Earlier, Police had said they are suspecting it to be a lightning strike or a meteorite.

A big crater was formed due to the blast at the site.