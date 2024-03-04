If Congress forms govt, will drive out all goons from Haryana: Hooda

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that if the Congress government will be formed, all goons will be thrown out of Haryana. Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that if the Congress government will be formed, all goons will be thrown out of Haryana. (HT File)

Addressing a Jan Aakrosh rally organised in Kalayat grain market in Kaithal, Hooda expressed concern over the increasing crime and breakdown of law and order in the state.

“Even when my government came in 2005, the law and order situation was very bad, but as soon as I took oath as the chief minister, I gave a stern warning to the criminals and asked them to either give up crime and join the mainstream or leave Haryana. Today, Haryana has been described as the most unsafe state in the country in the Social Progress Index (SPI) report of the Government of India. This time, if the Congress government comes again, all the goons will be thrown out of Haryana,” he stated.

Hooda said that before 2014, Haryana was number one in per capita income, per capita investment, law and order, sports and providing employment. “Today Haryana is number one in unemployment, crime, drugs and corruption,” he alleged.

Hooda’s strong statement comes days after the state president of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead in broad daylight in Bahadurgarh.

He alleged that the government has trapped the farmer in a web of portals and said crops are getting ruined due to rain and hail, but farmers have to wait for their turn.

Referring to the hailstorm that occurred on Saturday, he demanded immediate girdawari and compensation to the farmers and claimed that the Haryana government has not given compensation of ₹422 crore to the farmers for the last 3 years.

Congress state president Udai Bhan questioned the working style of the government and said when every person has been given the right to peaceful protest in the Constitution, then why are farmers being stopped from protesting peacefully.

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda said last time these same people (JJP) had been raising slogans of sending the BJP across the Yamuna, but after the elections an agreement was made in the name of old age pension of ₹5,100 and 75% reservation for Haryanvi youth in private jobs.

“But far from getting 75% reservation, in the last 5 years, 75% people from outside Haryana have been recruited for jobs in the state. The BJP-JJP agreement was not about ₹5,100 old-age pension or 75% reservation, but about closing their corruption files, and looting the state,” he alleged.