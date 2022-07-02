IGNOU extends re-registration till July 15
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration deadline for all under-graduate and post-graduate programmes till July 15 for the July 2022 session. Savita Panwar, regional director, IGNOU Regional Centre, Chandigarh, said students should get re-registered for the subsequent year/semester to continue their studies. Students need to register online at https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/ and submit the requisite fees. They can also approach the Regional Centre for any queries, she added.
Man falls off stairs, dies
District-level plantation drive kicks off in Mohali
Youth held for stealing gas cylinder
Chandigarh Welfare Trust holds health camp
SBI celebrates 67th Bank Day
CSIR-CSIO inks pact with EIL
-
Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate
This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.
-
Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.
-
89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations
The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.
-
ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.
-
Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics
Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics