IGP Kumar’s PSO shifted to Ambala jail after wife flags ‘threat to life’

Two days after exemptee assistant sub-inspector (EASI) Sushil Kumar’s wife alleged that her husband faced threats to his life inside Rohtak’s Sunaria jail, the under trial officer was shifted to Ambala jail on Tuesday. In a letter dated November 2 to the Haryana additional chief secretary (home), DG (prisons), registrar general of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Rohtak district and sessions judge, Chandigarh SIT, and the jail superintendent, Sushil’s wife, Soni Devi, claimed that two inmates—identified as Sandeep and Vikas—had threatened to kill him. (Getty Images/Vetta)

Kumar was arrested on October 6 in an extortion and corruption case linked to the alleged conspiracy surrounding the suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar being probed by the Rohtak police. The Chandigarh Police is probing the suicide of the IPS. Sushil, a former close aide of the deceased IPS officer, was among four persons—including Y Puran Kumar’s wife—booked for abetment to suicide following the death of ASI Sandeep Kumar on October 14 in Rohtak.

Wife alleges torture, names inmates

She wrote that the family received a distress call from her husband on Saturday morning. “My husband sounded terrified. He said he is being tortured every day and his tolerance limit has reached an end. He begged us to save him,” she stated.

A senior jail official confirmed that Sushil Kumar had been moved to Ambala jail following her complaint and that an internal inquiry had been initiated. The family, however, refused to comment further when contacted by HT.

‘Targeted for being a witness’

Soni Devi described her husband as “not an ordinary prisoner” but the “key witness” in the case related to the suspicious circumstances preceding the IPS officer’s death. She claimed Sushil can testify that the Rohtak FIR against him was “false and fabricated,” echoing allegations earlier made by Puran Kumar’s wife, IAS officer Amneet, who has maintained that the case was part of a conspiracy to mentally destroy her husband.

Soni further alleged that “influential officials” accused by Puran Kumar’s family now want to “silence the most crucial witness.” She added that her family belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community and believes they are being targeted.

Arrest and custody

Sushil Kumar was arrested from near a toll plaza on the Ambala–Narnaul highway (NH-152D) while travelling with the driver of the late IPS officer. The Rohtak police registered an FIR on October 6 under charges of extortion and later added Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act based on a complaint by local businessman Praveen Bansal. He was produced in court the next day and sent to judicial custody.

Jail sources said Sushil’s security guard inside Sunaria jail was being changed every three hours before his transfer.