IGP Puran Kumar’s aide accused in graft case gets bail

Sushil Kumar, an exemptee assistant sub-inspector (EASI), a prime accused in the corruption case registered at Rohtak on October 6, got default bail from Rohtak court on Saturday. The corruption case is believed to be the proximate trigger behind the suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

Sushil Kumar, lodged in Ambala jail, got default bail on Saturday after police withdrew the chargesheet filed on November 23. Under BNSS Section 187(3)(ii), he was entitled to bail after 60 days in custody.

Additional district and sessions judge Kapil Rathi approved the plea moved by counsel Joginder Chandela, citing the delay. Talking to HT, Chandela said that he had moved a default bail application of Sushil in the court on Saturday as the district police failed to submit the chargesheet within the stipulated period of 60 days following his arrest.

On December 5, DSP (City) Rohtak Gulab Singh told the court that since the public prosecutor has made certain observations with regards to the content of the chargesheet, the police is conducting further investigations. “The complete challan (chargesheet) will be presented before the court as soon as possible after the completion of investigations with regards to the observations made by the public prosecutor,’’ said the status report filed by Singh.

The FIR registered at Rohtak’s Urban Estate police station on October 6 had named Sushil Kumar, an EASI, deployed with former Rohtak Range IGP Kumar, as an accused for demanding a bribe of ₹2.5 lakh allegedly on behalf of the officer.

Less than 24 hours later, on October 7, Puran Kumar was found dead at his Sector 11 residence in Chandigarh from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Puran Kumar had remained posted as IGP, Rohtak, for five months from April to September, 2025 before he was transferred to Police Training College, Sunaria, on the night of September 29.

Puran Kumar’s wife, Amneet, in a complaint to Chandigarh Police had alleged that a false FIR was registered on October 6 against Sushil and “under a well-planned conspiracy, her husband was being implicated in the said case by fabricating evidence against him, which pushed him for his final anguish.”

We had submitted chargesheet electronically: DSP

The Rohtak police on Friday told the trial court that they are rectifying anomalies raised by the public prosecutor in the chargesheet, which was filed under section 193 (3) of BNSS through electronic communication on November 23 against Sushil Kumar. DSP Gulab Singh told HT that the police had submitted the chargesheet on the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) portal but withdrew it after the public prosecutor made certain observations with regards to it. “An investigation is on and a complete chargesheet will be submitted soon,” he said.

“We have the forensic report of the mobile phone of the accused. A crime scene was re-created and his voice samples were confirmed in the forensic report. Digital videos of crime scenes were recorded and their forensic science laboratory (FSL) report is awaited. The service record of the accused was also collected,” the DSP said in the status report.

What has come out in the probe so far

As per the now withdrawn chargesheet, EASI Sushil went to liquor contractor’s office at Sector 1 in Rohtak on July 9 and his regular calls with the contractor were established by the FSL. Moreover, Sushil’s call with liquor contractor’s aide Jai Bhagwan was also established the same day.

“The transcript provided by the FSL matches the complaint filed by Bansal. The annual confidential reports of ESI Roshan Lal, head constable Sushil Kumar and recommendation sent by Rohtak SP to IG against exemptee head constable Sudeep and a copy of an FIR registered in Dadri were recovered from Sushil’s phone. The FSL report confirmed the same,” as per the police probe.

The police investigation had also ascertained that Sushil was in contact with several police personnel. “Sushil’s call details with a man identified as Naveen, a resident of Rohtak’s JP Colony were retrieved in which he demanded ₹1.25 lakh to rectify the ACR report of ESI Roshan Lal. Naveen talked to Sushil after a PGIMS employee Dr Ravinder asked him to do so,” the police had said in the chargesheet.

As per records, Sushil was deployed with Puran Kumar on a temporary duty on September 14 , 2021, despite the fact that Mahendergarh SP did not receive any written orders in this regard. Since then, he was assisting Y Puran Kumar without any official order.