IGU amateur golf championship: Varun to lock horns with Anshul in final

Pipping Chandigarh golfers Ayaan Gupta and Anant Singh Ahlawat in the semi-finals, Bangalore’s Varun Muthappa and Kolkata’s Anshul Mishra entered the 123rd All India IGU Amateur Golf Championship final which will be held at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Sunday. Varun, 20, got the better of Ayaan, while 16-year-old Anshul overcame the challenge from Anant to show supremacy. Kolkata’s Anshul Mishra finished with three straight birdies on 16, 17 and 18 to win his semi-final match on the 18th hole at the Chandigarh Golf Club. (Sant Arora/HT)

The first semi-final match between Varun and Ayaan turned out to be a thrilling one with a lot of birdies and some great shots at display. Even after finishing the stipulated 18 holes, the score between the players was tied. The match was then taken to hole 1 for a sudden death to decide the winner. Varun emerged the winner of the match on the 19th hole of their round.

In the second semi-final, Anant of Chandigarh played against Anshul. Initially, Anshul took the early lead in the match and was 2 up after 3 holes. Anant fought back well to make the score A/s after 5 holes itself. Thereafter, Anant took the lead on hole 10 to be 1 up. Anant was 1 up till hole 15. Anshul finished with 3 straight birdies on 16,17 and 18 to win his semi-final match on the 18th hole.