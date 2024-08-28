IIT Mandi’s robot-powered study decodes how animals find their way back ‘home’

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi have conducted a study to understand how animals navigate back home after foraging even when confronted with unexpected detours. The researcher explored the complexities of homing behaviour. (File)

The researcher explored the complexities of homing behaviour within a controlled environment using small programmable robots. The researchers said the findings could revolutionise autonomous vehicle navigation, search, and rescue missions, and offer insights into cellular dynamics.

The study’s findings have been published in the journal PRX LIFE. The theoretical and numerical aspects of the research were conducted by Harsh Soni from IIT Mandi, along with Arnab Pal and Arup Biswas from The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai. The experimental work was led by Nitin Kumar and Somnath Paramanich from IIT Bombay.

Different species use various strategies to achieve homing. Some rely on path integration, calculating their return based on the distance travelled and direction, while others depend on environmental cues such as smells, landmarks, star positions, or the Earth’s magnetic field. Despite these varied methods, homing is typically a highly efficient process. However, the influence of random factors, or “noise”, on animal navigation remains an area of ongoing research.

The research team investigated these patterns using small robots designed to mimic animal behaviour. These robots, approximately 7.5 cm in diameter, are equipped with sensors to detect objects and light, enabling them to locate a “home” marked by the brightest light source. The robots navigate using independently controlled wheels and adjust their paths based on light intensity, similar to certain animals.

The researcher said that they found that beyond an optimal level of randomness, the duration of homing remains unaffected. “Computer simulations further supported these findings, revealing that occasional ‘resets’, where the robots reoriented directly toward home, enhanced their ability to correct their paths,” they said.

Harsh Soni, assistant professor, School of Physical Sciences at IIT Mandi, while outlining the broader implications of this research said, “These findings could inform the development of better navigation systems for autonomous vehicles and improve search and rescue missions. Additionally, the study offers valuable insights into cellular dynamics, where similar processes might be at play.”

He added tgat the research provides new perspectives on the physics of homing and opens avenues for further exploration in both biological and technological contexts.