IIT Ropar, Panjab University sign MoU to strengthen technology development ecosystem

Published on Jan 30, 2023 09:01 PM IST

IT, Ropar, and Panjab University, Chandigarh, have entered into a memorandum of understanding to foster collaboration and support the activities of science and technology.

Both institutions will work together to lead the science and technology (S&T) cluster in the region. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ropar

IIT, Ropar, and Panjab University, Chandigarh, have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today to foster collaboration and support the activities of science and technology.

“The MoU brings together the R&D strengths of both the esteemed institutions with the expertise and experience of the industries and will help to bring technological solutions of the scientific problems of the Industry and academia and will also help in setting up a robust and vibrant innovation-driven technology development ecosystem,” remarked Prof Rajeev Ahuja, director, IIT Ropar, on the MoU signing.

Both institutions will work together to lead the science and technology (S&T) cluster in the region.

The S&T clusters are being guided by the ‘Cluster Apex Committee’, chaired by vice-chairman (VC), NITI Aayog, with secretariat support from the office of the principal scientific adviser (O/oPSA) to the Government of India. Prof Manu Sharma from PU, Chandigarh, and Dr Pushpendra P Singh from IIT-Ropar will be the coordinators to execute, monitor and review this collaborative programme.

Monday, January 30, 2023
